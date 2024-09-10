Tyler Hynes Secretly Films His ‘Three Wise Men’ Besties On Hallmark Set: ‘Priceless’

Red-hot Hallmark Channel star Tyler Hynes might love being behind the camera as much as he shines in front of it. The actor, who will co-star in five new Hallmark movies before the end of 2024, frequently films and shares behind-the-scenes videos from wherever he’s shooting. While many of Hynes’ mini-movies feature beautiful scenery or small details from a set, his latest video — posted to Instagram on September 9, 2024 — has fans and friends rolling with laughter.

Hynes shared a montage of footage from the set of “Three Wiser Men and a Boy,” the upcoming sequel to 2022’s smash hit “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” some of which he filmed secretly as his co-stars, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, mastered their lines and moves behind-the-scenes.

“Few things inspire me more than seeing my best friends at the top of their game,” Hynes wrote over the video, which included footage of Campbell inexplicably suspended in air for a scene and close-ups of Walker repeating the same lines to himself, completely unaware that Hynes was filming him.

Hynes captioned the post, “Their gifts keep on giving…🎁” and in the comments, he added, “Truly nothing makes me happier than these moments ✨ I love these lordz”

Paul Campbell Says He’s ‘Livin’ the Dream’ in ‘Hilarious Video From Tyler Hynes

In April, Hynes was one of the masterminds behind a short film posted on social media to announce the “Three Wise Men” sequel that fans had eagerly been hoping for since the original movie aired. The returning cast, which also includes Hallmark favorite Kimberley Sustad, managed to keep the shoot under wraps until their big reveal.

“Three Wiser Men and a Boy,” which Walker told Heavy was an “incredibly ambitious” shoot, will premiere on Hallmark Channel during the 15th annual Countdown to Christmas, per Variety, though its 2024 premiere date hasn’t been announced yet. In Hynes’ video from the spring shoot, Walker was seen sitting at the wheel of a racing game in a dimly-lit arcade, reviewing pages of the script on his phone as he recited his lines out loud to himself.

“Kids versus coaches, winner takes all,” he said repeatedly, trying different deliveries for a scene that, as shown in a glimpse of his phone, centered around a game of “North Pole Laser Tag.”

Hynes grew increasingly closer, but Walker was so focused on mastering his lines that he didn’t notice until, finally, Hynes was inches from his face. When he finally noticed Hynes filming him, Walker jolted in his game seat and laughed heartily while uttering, “Dammit! Dammit”

“I’ve been here for a full minute,” Hynes told him, and Walker winced before saying, “Oh no! What am I gonna do to you?”

Interspersed between the shots of Walker was footage of Campbell dressed from head-to-toe in a quilted Christmas costume as he memorized lines off-stage and was later suspended in air, amusingly practicing funny moves while appearing to fly.

“Living the dream,” he deadpanned to Hynes as he awkwardly hung in the air.

Tyler Hynes Says He Laughs Until He Cries Every Time He Watches Video of Andrew Walker

Campbell and Hynes exchanged comments on Instagram about how funny they thought Walker’s reaction was to getting caught on film.

Campbell wrote, “Drew’s reaction when he realizes you’re 6 inches away with a camera. One of the highlights of my year.”

Hynes,who happens to be cousins with Walker’s wife, Cassandra Troy, replied, “I cry ever time. Drew for president 2024”

Screenwriter Russell Hainline, who wrote the “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” script with Campbell and Sustad, commented, “every movie should include a scene of @paulcampbellofficial flying imo” and Hynes responded, “100% 🦅”

Fans flooded the post, too, delighted by the peek behind the curtain and sharing how excited they were for the movie, including one who wrote, “this is priceless. I wanted to see the movie before but NOW, I wish that it was tomorrow! Y’all are awesome! Thanks for your talent and for sharing with us, your fans! ❤️❤️😍😍👏👏”

Another wrote, “Omg lmao! This is going to be another masterpiece! Thank you for the laughs today @tyler_hynes 🎄🤣🤣🤣💜💜💜”

Someone else commented, “Love the TyFoolery😂 and I’m pretty sure I’ve never been this excited about a movie…EVER.”

Many also warned Hynes to watch his back since Walker will likely retaliate, including one person who wrote, “Hilarious! Watch out Tyler! 😂😂😂 Paybacks a you know what! 😂😂😂”