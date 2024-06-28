Tyler Hynes Embraces Big Day With ‘My Son’

Fan-favorite Hallmark star Tyler Hynes caused a bit of a stir among fans with an Instagram post he shared in honor of Father’s Day.

The actor has won over fans with his on-screen portrayal of being a father, and he has shared numerous posts on social media showing how much his nieces adore him as an uncle. For Father’s Day, however, he was focused on his “son.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Hynes Took His ‘Son’ With Him to Greece

On June 16, Hynes shared a short video on his Instagram page. The caption of the post read, “Happy Father’s Day 🐺🇬🇷.”

The video showed Hynes and his dog in Greece, standing in the ocean. Text throughout the video explained what the Hallmark star was doing.

“On Father’s Day, My son becomes Greek. Introducing…Rusty Apollo Hercules Thanos James.”

Hynes held Rusty in one arm as he stood on the rocky waterfront. He opened a bottle of Greek olive oil and gave the pup a taste of it from his finger.

The Hallmark star then went through the basics of essentially a baptism. He dipped Rusty in the water, then held him up as if presenting him to the world a la “The Lion King.”

“I love this. Why not! Happy Father’s Day Tyler. You did good, Rusty,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Love this so much!! Happy Father’s Day to a wonderful dad. Your pup is a very lucky little fur baby,” another fan commented.

Hallmark Fans Adore Hynes’ Posts About Rusty

Fans who have followed Hynes on social media for a while are already familiar with Rusty.

In May 2020, the Hallmark actor posted a couple of photos of Rusty as a puppy on his Instagram page. “Coming to steal ur girl ✖️Rusty James 🖤 my boy.”

In the four years since Rusty’s introduction to Hynes’ fans, the pup has traveled the world with his “father.”

Using Father’s Day to declare Rusty Greek, with his longer moniker, charmed his followers. Hundreds of people commented on the post, gushing over both the Hallmark actor and his “son.”

“Rusty looks so sweet and humble, you must be a very proud Dad for sure. I love you Rusty Apolo Hercules Thanos James,” read one person’s comment.

Someone else wrote, “So happy for your quality time with you lilman & in such picturesque locations. ❤️🐾🇬🇷”

“This video is so special! @tyler_hynes thank you for sharing and Happy Furdad Day,” another supporter shared.

This was not the first time Hynes posted about Rusty while honoring Father’s Day. In June 2023, he posted a video of Rusty on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy Daddy Day.”

As the Survivor song “Eye of the Tiger” played, Rusty raced through a makeshift doggy obstacle course. Treats, pets, and trophies were involved as Hynes expertly guided Rusty through the course.

That post was a big hit, too.

“Love this, it is so awesome. You can see how Rusty James will do anything for you and a treat,” raved one follower.

“I absolutely love these pictures. Thank you, Tyler,” commented another.

“All that work for that tiny treat😮❤️😂,” teased someone else.