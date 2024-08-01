Tyler Hynes: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Tyler Hynes!

The actor has been charming Hallmark fans for years now, both on-screen and off.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about him by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Has Tyler Hynes Taken on a Weight Loss Journey?

The Hallmark actor keeps fit but has not previously discussed any specific weight loss journey or fitness plan. He has, at times, joked about his physique, though.

In March, he joked with TV Fanatic, “I’m getting uglier by the second, so looks will fade. They’re barely there as it is, and so it’s only going to get worse. So I better start working on my personality, is basically what I’m saying.”

In November 2022, Andrew Walker, Hynes, and Paul Campbell did a Facebook Live together. At one point, Hynes joked about how often he squatted while holding the babies while filming “Three Wise Men and a Baby.” “I couldn’t walk straight for a few days after that.”

He continued, “You don’t realize the toll it takes on a fragile human being, like myself, to do that many squats in a row. Old, jello legs walking down the stairs!”

2. What’s Up with Tyler Hynes’ Hair?

The topic of Hynes’ hairstyle has popped up frequently among his fans. In 2022, when he starred in “Always Amore,” he debuted a new haircut that he was asked about in an interview.

During an appearance on “Remark the Show,” the actor joked the idea for the unusual style was his. “Yeah, I decided if there was ever a moment where I wanted to look like Jim Carrey in ‘Dumb and Dumber’ this was going to be it.”

In 2019, Hynes tweeted a thank you to a fan who had posted a photo of his hair and mustache. “Appreciate all the beard and long hair support. Spent 6 months growing it in preparation for this role. I get [all] my acting powers from it,” he quipped.

Some fans speculate he wears a hairpiece, and the possibility was recently discussed in the “Hallmark Movies” subreddit. However, there’s been no indication that is actually the case.

3. Where Does Tyler Hynes Live Now?

According to the bio of the actor’s Facebook page, he currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

4. Does Tyler Hynes Have Any Kids?

The actor seems to love kids and do very well with them. However, he does not have any children of his own.

In November 2022, Campbell told People, “I think the most surprising thing is how good Tyler was with the babies. He was just like a natural-born baby whisperer.”

Campbell revealed that while filming “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” Hynes “Would take the crying baby, and he would just walk around whispering things to it.”

In his everyday life, Hynes is a dedicated uncle to his brother’s daughters. He has posted glimpses of his time with his nieces on Instagram over the years.

5. Is Tyler Hynes In a Relationship?

The Hallmark actor rarely shares anything publicly about his love life. Just Jared noted in November 2023 that at one point in recent years, he was rumored to be dating Racquel Natasha, a model based in Miami, Florida.

In October 2018, Hynes mentioned a girlfriend in an interview with Ruth Hill of Media From the Heart. “Oh, yeah, my girlfriend opened up my Twitter the other day, and I haven’t been on there in so long,” the actor responded to a question about social media.

If the actor is romantically involved with anyone now, he has not revealed it publicly.

6. Does Tyler Hynes Have a Wife?

As Soaps.com shared on July 7, Hynes is not married. He tends to keep his private life quite private, but has never shared anything regarding having married or gotten engaged to anyone.

7. How Tall Is Tyler Hynes? What Is His Height?

According to the actor’s IMDb page, Hynes is 5 foot, 9 1/2 inches tall.

8. What Is Tyler Hynes’ Age? How Old Is He?

IMDb indicates the actor was born on May 6, 1986. That makes him 38 years old.

9. What Is Tyler Hynes’ Net Worth?

According to Legit, the actor’s net worth is around $5 million.

10. Is Andrew Walker Married to Tyler Hynes’ Cousin?

Yes, Andrew Walker is married to a cousin of Hynes. In February 2023, Walker told Us Weekly, “Tyler is my wife [Cassandra Troy’s] cousin.”

Walker shared, “I’ve known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases when I first met my wife. So we have a deep, deep, deep appreciation for each other.”

11. Does Tyler Hynes Have Tattoos?

The actor had tattoos as the character he played in the series Letterkenny. However, it does not appear he has any visible tattoos in real life.

12. Does Tyler Hynes Ride Motorcycles in Real Life?

Yes, the actor rides motorcycles in his real life, shared Us Weekly. He owns a black Harley Davidson, the media outlet noted.

13. Are Tyler Hynes and Erin Krakow Friends?

Yes, Erin Krakow and Hynes are friends. In February 2021, Krakow told ET Online that she specifically requested Hynes be cast in the Hallmark movie “It Was Always You” so she could work with him.

“I thought he’d be so great in this part,” she explained. Hynes added, “I’m not sure exactly why” she requested him. However, he noted, “I’m very thankful she did because we had a very nice time. Erin’s an incredible human being and a very, very talented actor.”

Hynes also shared, “I’m sure you’ve had this where you just meet somebody and it’s super easy,” indicating his connection to Krakow was similar. Krakow noted, “I’ve found a great collaborator in Tyler and we really liked working together.”

14. What Part of Canada Is Tyler Hynes From?

Hynes is originally from Ontario, Canada, shares Wide Open Country. The Hallmark Channel indicates he was born in Toronto and grew up in Ottawa.

15. Did Tyler Hynes Leave Hallmark? Is He Still with the Channel?

The actor is still with Hallmark and is filming his next project. As the network shared via X, formerly Twitter, Hynes and Hunter King are filming “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs are teaming up for the project, which will debut during the holiday season.

In addition, Hynes reteamed with Walker and Campbell to film a sequel to their hit movie. “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” is currently in post-production, according to IMDb.

Another Hallmark project featuring Hynes, alongside Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt, is “The Groomsmen” trilogy, noted People.