Tyler Hynes Unveils Gift With Secret Message for His Fans: ‘Years in the Making’

Hallmark star Tyler Hynes unveiled a big surprise for his fans in late October. In a video post on Instagram, Hynes introduced a gold bracelet with a charm that lets his fans, who lovingly call themselves “Hynies,” take part in a “secret handshake.”

This custom bracelet is a thank you for his fans, he shared on Instagram, and was “years in the making.” Some family members even wore it secretly for a year to test the product’s quality, he added.

Tyler Hynes’ Bracelet Has a Charm That Creates a ‘Secret Handshake’ for His Fans

In an Instagram video, Hynes unveiled a beautiful gold bracelet that he had designed just for his fans. The “Thank You” bracelet has the word “Hynies” on it, and it carries half of a magnetic gold heart. Each half-a-heart charm has either a T or a Y on it. The charm can “bond” with other Hynies bracelets to create a complete heart. Hynes suggests buying two bracelets and giving one to a friend, or wearing both yourself so you can “bond” with any other Hynes fan.

The bracelet comes in a jewelry box shaped like a heart and can be purchased on his online website.

He notes on his website that this bracelet creates a “secret handshake” for Hynies fans.

Hynes wrote on his post: “My wish was to attempt to make something as lovely as you. To try to capture the feeling of our shared company so that you can carry it with you. So no matter where you are, you are not alone.”

The bracelet design, he wrote, “wasn’t easy, might retire after this one lol, but it’ll be some good fun when we all see each other in person, the sound of the half hearts snapping together, our own secret handshake.”

Hynes added that this design was “hundreds of hours” and “years in the making.”

If the bracelet sells out, he wrote, they’ll switch it to a pre-order status so you can still get one.

The bracelet is the newest item on Hynes’ online shop, where he also sells Holiday Boot Shots as part of an ongoing Hynies fans tradition. You can also find a 232-page photography book on his online shop, which is a collaboration between him and photographer Joshua Schultz.

Jonathan Bennett Said the Idea Is ‘Kardashian Level Legend Status’

In a response to Hynes’ post, Jonathan Bennett wrote: “Broooooo! This is Kardashian level legend status. We are so grateful to get to be your humble servants of love. You are the king!!!!”

Hynes replied to Bennett: “While I know this is high praise from a lord like you, my goodness do I hope it’s understood that this couldn’t be further than the world of Kardashians lol 🤍🤍🤍✨ I just am listening and try to be of service where I can 😊 you loving this bracelet and the Hynies means to world J 🤍.”

In a follow-up comment, Hynes told his fans: “There hasn’t been a moment or movie where this project hasn’t been with me. To be here now with the future fun in sight…this holiday season is gonna be somethin. Whatever this means to you, someone said friendship bracelets on steroids lol, for me it will always be a Thank You from me to you. That’s why there’s a tiny “TY” on the heart ;) 🤍 here’s to you ✨.”

He also shared that his mother and Andrew Walker’s mother-in-law have been wearing the bracelets for a year to test them.

He told another fan that they should keep an eye out, because he’s already been wearing the bracelet himself for quite some time.

One fan replied, “This is so special! You are the kindest person to do all you do for your fans. And for people to have this to help them remember they aren’t alone…wow, blows me away. The depth of your heart, compassion, and humbleness is something rare. Thank you for being you and stepping out of your comfort zone to spread joy especially to some people who don’t have much in their lives.”