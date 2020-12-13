Where Was ‘Unlocking Christmas’ Filmed? See Locations & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new movie for Sunday, December 13, is Unlocking Christmas starring Taylor Cole and Steve Lund. The movie is about a mysterious key and the investigation surrounding it. The movie premieres at 10 p.m. Eastern and will air encores throughout the holiday season. Where was the movie filmed? Read on to learn more.

‘Unlocking Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

Unlocking Christmas (originally called The Key to Christmas and Christmas Homecoming) was filmed in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, IMDb reported, mostly in the Almonte region.

CTV News shared some more specific filming locations, which included:

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum in Almonte, Ontario

Superior Restaurant in Almonte, Ontario

L.G. Lee & Sons in Almonte, Ontario

Mississippi Mills added the following additional locations in a Facebook post:

Private residences on Elgin St. and Perth St.

The vacant Ultramar lot (which became Santa’s Village)

Almonte is a preferred choice for many Christmas movies, The New York Times reported. Even Mel Gibson’s Fat Man was filmed in Almonte, as was Lifetime’s The Christmas Setup, which premiered the day before Unlocking Christmas.

Almonte has about 6,000 residents and has a beautiful main street that’s perfect for a Christmas movie. Some people even call it “Mini Hollywood North.”

Even a person on Reddit shared a photo from filming, wondering what the movie was.

Inga Jutila, who owns L.G. Lee & Sons, told The New York Times that for COVID, they had to fog the whole store before filming.

But there was also a Christmas blessing during filming, The New York Times shared. On the last night, snow fell on the town square for the very last shoot.

Strict precautions were taken for the pandemic, Inside Ottawa Valley reported. A statement from the town noted: “They rent their locations out and will not be sharing space with any regular customers, etc… We trust the industry’s strict COVID plan and precautions combined with our public health unit’s guidelines will keep everyone safe. Also important to remember sets are closed …”

Meet the Cast

The movie is based on a bestselling novel by Fern Michaels. The synopsis reads: “When a mysterious key and holiday riddle land on their doorsteps, Kate and Kevin embark on a Christmas adventure they’ll never forget.”

Taylor Cole stars as Kate. Her many previous credits include Falling for You, One Winter Proposal, The Originals, Christmas Festival of Ice, Salvation, 1st Born, The Art of Us, Christmas in Homestead, My Summer Prince, Appetite for Love, Impastor, Supernatural, The Event, and much more. She also leads Ruby Herring Mysteries and recently starred in Matching Hearts.

Steve Lund stars as Kevin. He was in The Christmas Cottage in 2017. His other credits include Hemlock Grove, Beauty and the Beast, Haven, Blue Mountain State, Bitten, Schitt’s Creek, The Art of Us, The Best Christmas Party Ever, Christmas Incorporated, Reign, and more.

Ron Lea (Arnold) is second from the left above. Kathryn Greenwood (Maggie) is on the far left above.

Also starring are:

Elena Juatco (Liz)

Darryl Hinds (Jackson)

Roger Dunn (Mr. Mccallister)

Jennifer De Lucia (Carolyn)

Jinny Wong (Kimberly)

Roy Lewis (Dr. Regan)

Brittany Drisdelle (Staffing Agent)

Ceyon Crossfield (Robbie)

Liz Macrae (Dr. Lynn)

Stephanie Herrera (Mayor)

Alexandra Augustine (Soldier)

Vanessa Mitchell (Robbie’s Mom)

Jinesea Lewis (Nursing Staff)

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?