Beloved Hallmark Channel Alum to Appear on U.S. Postage Stamp

Three years after her death, beloved actress Betty White will be honored with her own postage stamp in 2025. Known best for her comedic roles in dozens of movies and iconic sitcoms like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Golden Girls,” which still airs in reruns on Hallmark Channel, White died at age 99 on December 31, 2021.

Betty White Stamp Design is a Recreation of a 2010 Photograph

On November 15, 2024, the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that White will one of three “pop culture icons” memorialized with a stamp in 2025. There will also be a stamp featuring “virtuoso pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer” Allen Toussaint, who died in 2015, and a “Love” stamp by artist Keith Haring, who died in 1990. Additional stamps are expected to be announced in future weeks, the USPS said.

Designing the stamp featuring White was a team effort. The USPS said artist Dale Stephanos created a digital illustration of her based on a 2010 photograph that was taken by Kwaku Alston. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, is credited with designing the stamp.

In its release, the USPS called White “an icon of American television” who “shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades” and “gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s.” It also noted that she “was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.”

Betty White Died Wearing Necklace She Received From Jennifer Love Hewitt on Set of Hallmark Movie

Play

In honor of what would have been White’s 100th birthday on January 17, 2022, Hallmark Channel launched special programming that week to celebrate the icon. The network hand-selected 40 episodes of “The Golden Girls” that were deemed especially unique and funny in the life of White’s character, Rose.

In a statement released to Southern Living at the time, Hallmark said, “The marathon includes specially selected episodes of ‘The Golden Girls’ that highlight Rose’s surprising competitive streak; visits by her St. Olaf relatives; funny career moments from the grief center and assisting consumer reporter Enrique Mas; along with plenty of romance, including boyfriends Dr. Jonathan Newman, Mister Terrific and of course, Miles Webber.”

Hallmark also aired a special presentation of White’s 2011 Hallmark movie “The Lost Valentine,” co-starring Jennifer Love Hewitt. The movie, about a TV reporter assigned to cover the story of a woman who’s waited 60 years for the return of her husband, declared missing in action during World War II, is still available to stream via Hallmark+.

After White’s death, Hewitt told ET Online that the two formed a special bond filming the Hallmark movie and that White died wearing a necklace she gave her during the shoot.

Hewitt said, “Not a lot of people know this story and I have never shared it, but when we worked together it was instant love for me and when we wrapped I gave her a Tiffany necklace and she wore it every single day for 11 years.”

“She had it on with her when she passed,” Hewitt continued. “She had my heart with her and she always will.”