Vanessa Mathison Returns to Social Media Amid Surprising Divorce

Former Hallmark star Cameron Mathison and his wife of 22 years, Vanessa Mathison, recently revealed they had split. News of the split came via an announcement on Instagram acknowledging they had decided to go their separate ways.

Now, Vanessa has returned to Instagram with her first new post since the divorce announcement.

Vanessa Mathison Posed in a Bikini & Acknowledged a ‘Messy’ Life

On August 15, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a handful of photos. In her caption, she wrote, “Life… messy, complicated, and beautiful 🦋🤍🪷.”

A total of eight images appeared in Vanessa’s Instagram post. The ones that were specifically of her were in black and white.

Vanessa wore a bikini in each of the pictures. They appeared to be additional shots from an earlier photo shoot.

In June, she posted photos on Instagram that seemed to feature her in the same bikini, and she wrote about it being her “first real summer since my breast explant.”

The 57-year-old former model also included a few different images that seemed to sync with her feelings about life these days. One image was a white rose, and another slide of her post seemed to display glimmering pool water.

She also included a slide that showed a woman from behind surrounded by butterflies. The text on the image read, “Trying to heal, while trying to grieve, while trying to live, while trying to dream, while trying to smile, while trying to give love, while trying to be love.”

She Received Hundreds of Supportive Comments

The top comment on Vanessa’s Instagram post was from Cameron and consisted of a string of heart emojis.

Vanessa also added a comment that was filled with various hashtags. Most of them were referencing her grey or silver hair, which she has proudly worn for some time now.

Other hashtags included “silver and free,” “silver fox,” and “silver vixen.”

Over 350 comments poured in from people sending Vanessa love and support.

One Instagram user wrote, “So true, life is so beautiful, but can change in the blink of an eye. It can be as painful as it gets and then before we know it, by the grace of God we rise up from the ashes and although we are changed forever, we are better for it!”

Another wrote, “Beautiful inside and out! I wish you so much Love and Happiness! 🙏🫶💞”

Someone else added, “Looking beautiful as always!💜 So sorry things have gotten messy for you. I was saddened to hear about the two of you 😢 Take care!🩷”

“Sending light and love on this new journey, ❤️✨” read a separate Instagram user’s note.

Vanessa commented in response to many of the notes left for her. Many of her replies contained heart emojis or a simple thank you.

Before the official split announcement, fans had started to speculate the couple might have been having issues. The Instagram post announcing the split does not currently appear on Vanessa’s Instagram page or have her tagged in it.

At this point, the last Instagram post on Vanessa’s page that includes Cameron is from April 2022. The post included an interview of the couple from when she briefly appeared opposite Cameron on “General Hospital.”

The day after Vanessa shared her new post on Instagram, Cameron uploaded a post to his page as well. He wrote about gratitude and the next chapter ahead in his life.

As Cameron did with Vanessa’s post, she posted a string of heart emojis in the comments section of his new post.