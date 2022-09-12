PHOTOS: Victor Webster Shares Combat-Ready Pics: ‘Become a Protector’

Hallmark star Victor Webster shared a series of photos on social media of him participating in combat drills for his personal enrichment and to improve his scenes on camera, too. He advised his followers to work on becoming “a protector … for the good guys.”

Webster Trained with a Former Navy Seal & Said He Loved ‘Getting Out There & Learning & Growing’

Webster shared a series of photos showing him studying how to shoot “righty and lefty” and also training with paintball guns. “You learn to move real quick,” he told his followers.

Webster wrote, “If you have one, know how to use it. Become a protector, a force multiplier for the good guys.”

He added that it’s good “to know what you’re doing on camera.”

Webster said that he loves “getting out there and learning and growing, shooting righty and lefty, getting in the dirt and then doing combat geometry drills with paintball guns firing chalk rounds.”

He said he spent the day training with a former Navy Seal and other “awesome guys.”

His friends and followers were thrilled to see the photos.

Lorraine wrote, “Love this. Training with a former Navy Seal. Nothing but the best. Keep learning and growing on your journey through life. God Bless You. 🙏😇🙏💪❤️👏”

Susan Szymanski wrote, “That looked awesome Victor! Thanks for sharing this experience with us.❤️”

Chris Benge wrote, “Looks to be a great course, with great reputation. They teach in two heavy weeks what took me 17 years in the military!”

Webster Also Shared Other Fun Adventures on Social Media

Webster has also been posting fun photos of him going on adventures with his dog.

He referred to his pup as an “adventure dog” in one post.

He shared a video of a fun weekend shared with his wife, Shantel VanSanten, and other friends.

Erin Cahill replied, “we love you both BEYOND words. ♥️ This weekend was a dream. Thank you @therealshantel!!”

Webster and VanSanten were married in October 2021. Webster shared the news on Instagram, where he also shared a photo of his wife in her stunning wedding dress. Of course, their beloved dog Nova was in the photo with them.

Erin Cahill revealed on Instagram that she had attended the wedding, which was in Napa, California.

VanSanten and Webster played characters who fell in love in Hallmark’s “Love Blossoms.” Then they fell in love in real life too.

In an interview with Media Village in 2018, Webster said about meeting VanSanten on set:

My life, literally, is kind of like a Hallmark movie. I met Shantel in Belgium doing ‘Love Blossoms’ and we’ve been together for about two years now. So, Hallmark really does make lasting memories, at least for me! I realize life isn’t always like a Hallmark movie and we both know that, but we really try to keep things as simple as we can amidst all the chaos.

Webster has been starring as Blanton Silver in “Motherland: Fort Salem” this past year. He also starred in Hallmark’s “The Wedding Veil Legacy” in 2022, and is known for his leading role in “MatchMaker Mysteries.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup