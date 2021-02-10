Victor Webster Met His Real-Life Love on the Set of a Hallmark Movie

Victor Webster’s real-life love story mirrors the Hallmark movies he stars in pretty closely. In fact, he just celebrated his four-year anniversary with Shantel VanSanten. The two met for the first time while they were starring together in a Hallmark movie.

Victor Webster & Shantel VanSanten Met When They Starred in Hallmark’s ‘Love Blossoms’ Together

When Victor Webster agreed to star in the Hallmark movie Love Blossoms, he had no idea that the decision would change his life. His co-star, Shantel VanSanten, was not only his character’s one true love, but she ended up being the leading lady in his real life too. They just celebrated four years together this month.

The movie’s synopsis read: “Perfumer Violet is desperate to formulate her late father’s unfinished signature scent. Under great pressure to finish by Valentine’s Day, Violet hires an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny ability to identify scents. It’s not long before their professional relationship turns romantic, threatening their deadline and feelings for each other.”

VanSanten played the role of Violet Chappel, and Webster played the role of the inexperienced botanist, Dec Granger.

In an interview with Media Village in 2018, Webster said about meeting VanSanten on set:

My life, literally, is kind of like a Hallmark movie. I met Shantel in Belgium doing Love Blossoms and we’ve been together for about two years now. So, Hallmark really does make lasting memories, at least for me! I realize life isn’t always like a Hallmark movie and we both know that, but we really try to keep things as simple as we can amidst all the chaos.

He added that he would love it if he and VanSanten could work together on another Hallmark movie someday.

They filmed the movie in Belgium, and Webster still has the very first photo they ever took together, which he shared on Instagram in the post above.

Before the movie premiered, he shared this photo he took of VanSanten in December 2016, writing: “This one could make a burlap sack look good.”

He also shared photos from their excursions together while they filmed overseas. The movie premiered on The Hallmark Channel in 2017 and they filmed the movie in 2016.

Webster has starred in many Hallmark movies, including Five Star Christmas, the Matchmaker Mysteries series, Chesapeake Shores, Homegrown Christmas, A Harvest Wedding, Home for Christmas Day, Summer Villa, and more.

VanSanten’s many credits include For All Mankind (Karen), The Boys (Becca Butcher), Shooter (Julie), Scorpion, The Flash (Patty Spivot), The Messengers, The Night Shift, Gang Related, One Tree Hill (Quinn), and more.

They Just Celebrated 4 Years Together

VanSanten and Webster just celebrated four years together, and they couldn’t help but tell the world about their love. Webster shared a sweet Instagram post where he wrote: “Happy 4 years of being stuck with me @therealshantel Seems like a lifetime, a wonderfully adventure filled lifetime already. Through thick and thin, ups and downs and everything the world has tried to throw at us, you’ve still managed to put up with me. Love you babe, happy anniversary. ❤️”

VanSanten shared her own post a couple of days later on his birthday.

She wrote: “Whisked the birthday boy away to Whistler!! Celebrating you and your life is one of my favorite things to do. I love you you @iamvictorwebster”

And Webster replied: “You’re the best. Had an awesome weekend. But also would have just loved sitting in bed all weekend watching movies and ordering take out. That being said, this was an amazing weekend, not soon to be forgotten. Thanks babe ❤️”

They have a lot of fun together.

Webster Said Every Day with Her Feels Like His Birthday

VanSanten stars in the Apple+ TV series For All Mankind, and Webster couldn’t be happier for her. He wrote to her on Instagram: “Congrats on a season 3 pick up of @forallmankind_ Super excited and proud of you babe!”

VanSanten replied: “Love you baby…. get ready for old lady Karen! ❤️”

Some people in the comments said they thought it was a wedding photo at first, but then they were quick to add their congratulations to VanSanten.

For VanSanten’s birthday, Webster shared a really sweet post in July 2020.

He wrote: “Happiest of birthdays to this one 🎂 🎁 My best friend, travel buddy, workout partner, ball busting cohort, the chef to my sous, lover and muse. You have such a beautiful soul and all that meet you feel your infectious spirit. My life has been forever changed having you in it. I feel like it’s my birthday when I get to wake up to you everyday. Happy birthday baby.”

