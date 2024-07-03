Former Hallmark Couple Posts About Toxic Relationships As They Finalize Divorce

With their divorce finalized on July 1, 2024, former spouses Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten, who met while filming a Hallmark Channel movie, won’t be speaking out about their broken relationship.

Court documents reviewed by Heavy revealed the actors signed a confidentiality agreement as part of their settlement, keeping details of their relationship private after a very public love story, which included three weddings in 2021, per Brides magazine.

But that agreement doesn’t keep them from sharing other people’s words about love, loss and lessons learned, which is what both actors did after their divorce settlement became public. In separate Instagram Stories, Webster, 51, and VanSanten, 39, each posted writings that resonated with them about what true love should feel like.

Victor Webster & Shantel VanSanten Both Posted Writings With Advice on Avoiding Toxic Relationships

As news of Webster and VanSanten’s finalized divorce spread — including headline-making details around their pet custody arrangements — both actors shared posts in their Instagram Stories on July 2 that featured pointed advice on recognizing what true love looks like.

VanSanten posted a poignant paragraph in her Stories that was originally created and shared and posted by writer Bianca Sparacino in October 2023.

The paragraph VanSanten shared said, “Let go. Don’t allow yourself to get too comfortable existing in spaces where you know you deserve better. Love is not meant to hurt. Love is not meant to be given in bare minimums. Love does not require for you to be cooler, or less emotional, or less yourself, for you to be worthy of it meeting you.”

The excerpt continued, “Love chooses you. In the good, and the bad. It isn’t an almost thing. It isn’t something you have to beg for. It isn’t something you have to fight for constantly, something that is always a source of pain and confusion and hurt. There is power in letting go of anything that is forcing you to let go of yourself. Don’t ignore what you know in your heart.”

Meanwhile, Webster also shared a post with relationship guidance written by Emily von Strasser and shared by Lewis Howes, a popular motivational speaker and podcaster, on July 2.

“Once you grow up, you realize you don’t want to be crazy in love,” the post said. “You want to be calm in love, stable in love, patient in love, understood in love, safe in love. Your partner should give you peace of mind and reassurance, not constant little heart attacks and high anxiety.”

Victor Webster Filed for Divorce Less Than 2 Years After Proposing to Shantel VanSanten

VanSanten and Webster met while filming Hallmark’s 2017 romance, “Love Blossoms,” but sparks didn’t fly until about a year later. She told Brides, “While working, we were just friends and in fact I helped him with his dating life.”

After Webster proposed on a mountaintop in February 2021, the couple planned two weddings within months, per Brides: one in California and a second in VanSanten’s hometown of Luverne, Minnesota, so her elderly family members wouldn’t have to travel. They wound up planning a third wedding, however, after a death in her family.

“When my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father’s Day, the heartbreak was unbearable,” she told Brides. “I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota. In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents’ wedding date, August 9. The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace.”

Less than two years after they got engaged, TMZ was first to report that Webster had filed for divorce in January 2023.