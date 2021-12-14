WATCH: First Elizabeth & Lucas Video Promo for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9

The first official video of Elizabeth and Lucas in “When Calls the Heart” season 9 has been revealed. Filming is complete and we’re getting closer to what will likely be a February premiere for the hit Hallmark series.

The Video Shows Lucas & Elizabeth in a Hot Air Balloon

The video, which was shared on Entertainment Tonight’s Twitter account, shows Lucas and Elizabeth in a hot air balloon. The account tagged Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) and Chris McNally (Lucas) in the post.

We are SO sure and SO ready for #WCTH to return! Only ET has the exclusive first footage with @ErinKrakow @ChrisMcNally_ from season 9! #Hearties pic.twitter.com/S0Z9gtcvqw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 14, 2021

We first see Elizabeth asking Lucas in the clip, “Are you sure?” And he replies, “I have never been more sure.”

Then we see a clip of them in a hot air balloon while you can hear Lucas saying, “Trust me.”

Krakow shared the same clip on her Instagram account.

She wrote, “We’re on cloud 9 that @wcth_tv is returning to @hallmarkchannel in the new year! ❤️ ⛅️ 🎈 Thanks @entertainmenttonight for this exclusive first look! #Hearties”

One fan replied, “Hi Erin. Definitely an epic way to come back to social media with this amazing Elizabeth & Lucas moment!! Wow #AlltheFeels can’t wait to see it!! ❤️😍”

Another fan wrote, “OMG!! I love it!! Our beautiful beloved couple!! Lucas taking Elizabeth to new heights of love!! I can hardly wait for S9!! 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

And another #Lucabeth fan wrote: “I’m not sure how many times I’ve watched this, but I will keep watching it until my face hurts from the joy it brings me😅❤️”

On Twitter, a fan replied: “I couldn’t be happier and more thrilled if I tried. Never expected something like this. Season 9 cannot get here soon enough. LucaBeth are simply the best. #LucaBeth #Hearties”

Another fan wrote, “I love this! And in a hot air balloon there is romance! I am so ready and excited for S9 and the romantic adventures of Lucas and Elizabeth. They are bound to be one of the greatest and most unforgettable romantic couples of television history.”

Krakow Has Shared a Series of Fun Posts During the Filming of ‘When Calls the Heart’

This isn’t the only behind-the-scenes look at “When Calls the Heart” that Krakow has shared on Instagram. She shared this funny video recently with Lucas and Elizabeth.

On November 10, she shared that they had officially wrapped filming for the ninth season.

She wrote: “And that’s a wrap on Season 9 of @wcth_tv! Sending loads of love to our cast, crew, and #Hearties! We can’t wait to share this season with all of you! 💖”

Hallmark actor Ryan McPartlin replied: “9 seasons???!! I can’t believe it all started right after Chance at Romance! Congrats 👏👏👏”

Krakow replied, “It all started with 🥧!”

She also shared this video of McNally on his birthday.

And here’s another behind-the-scenes photo of the two characters while they were filming.

After they did an overnight shoot, she shared this photo that left fans guessing about what possibly could have been going on in the storyline.

October 26 marked the first ADR session.

McNally hasn’t been very active on social media since season 8 of “When Calls the Heart” ended and the show revealed that Elizabeth chose Lucas over Nathan. But he’s appeared every now and then with photos from filming. On Saturday, September 18, he shared a lighthearted photo on Instagram of Elizabeth and Lucas together.

And Mirror Mirror Makeup shared these two delightful photos of Elizabeth:

When asked during an Instagram q&a in August about the return of “When Calls the Heart,” Krakow shared that the series will return in “probably February 2022!”

