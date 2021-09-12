Was the U.S. Flag in Hallmark’s ‘Roadhouse Romance’ Hanging Backward?

Hallmark’s newest movie, “Roadhouse Romance,” just aired for the first time. And while most viewers are saying that they really enjoyed the movie, a few are pointing out one possible filming error. They’re saying the U.S. flag in “Roadhouse Romance” was hanging backward.

Viewers Say the U.S. Flag Was Hanging the Wrong Way

Some viewers are saying that the U.S. flag was hanging the wrong way during parts of the movie. Here’s a screenshot that was shared in a public Hallmark Facebook group where viewers were discussing the movie.

A promotional photo for the movie, which is shared at the beginning of this article, showed the same setup for the U.S. flag.

People on Hallmark’s official Facebook page also brought up the observation. While the Hallmark Facebook page did answer some questions about the movie, the account didn’t respond to questions about how the flag was displayed. Here are some screenshots of people who mentioned the issue with the flag.

One person wrote: “I there no one on your production crew that knows flag etiquette. Stars belong in the upper LEFT hand corner. 😞”

Another person was particularly upset that this happened in a movie that premiered on 9/11 and asked if it was “a middle finger to America.” But another replied, “Don’t be ridiculous.”

Another person wrote: “Loving this movie so far!! ❤️ The only problem is, the American Flag is hanging backwards behind the stage at Tucker’s Roadhouse, the Union is to be on the left when you are looking at it.”

Another person replied, “My only complaint is the flag placement on the stage at Tucker’s. When displaying the American flag, the blue stars are to always hang on the upper left side. 🇺🇲”

The issue was also observed on Twitter.

Just saw a trailer for Roadhouse Romance. And couldn't help but notice y'all hung the flag backwards. Please try to fix it for future episodes👍 https://t.co/PTb5Ke5YEI pic.twitter.com/8k4GIj6gNo — Brian (@lqdchkn) August 29, 2021

@hallmarkchannel And, since you’re advertising #RoadhouseRomance during #JourneyOfMyHeart…researching the way a nation’s flag should be hung should NOT be hard. But, apparently for you, it is. — (((Karina 🖖🏼🫂💞))) (@karinagw) September 5, 2021

Flag Etiquette Does State That the Stars Should Hang on the Left

According to the National Flag Foundation, on a wall display: “When hanging the Flag against a wall, vertically or horizontally, the Flag’s union (stars) should be at the top, to the Flag’s own right and the observer’s left.”

So according to that statement, it does appear that viewers were correct and the flag was hanging in the wrong direction. The National Flag Foundation has a photo illustrating how the flag should appear.

Interestingly, if the flag is hanging over a street, the stars should be “to the north or east” and if the flag is hanging over a sidewalk, the stars should be “farthest from the building,” according to the National Flag Foundation.

USHistory.org noted: “When displayed either horizontally or vertically against a wall, the union should be uppermost and to the flag’s own right, that is, to the observer’s left. When displayed in a window it should be displayed in the same way, that is with the union or blue field to the left of the observer in the street. When festoons, rosettes or drapings are desired, bunting of blue, white and red should be used, but never the flag.”

The Chamber of Commerce noted: “When displaying the flag against a wall, vertically or horizontally, the flag’s union (stars) should be at the top, to the flag’s own right, and to the observer’s left.”

The Chamber of Commerce also noted: “The flag should not be used as a drapery, or for covering a speakers desk, draping a platform, or for any decoration in general… The flag should never be used for any advertising purpose. It should not be embroidered, printed or otherwise impressed on such articles as cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, boxes, or anything intended to be discarded after temporary use… The flag should not be used as part of a costume or athletic uniform, except that a flag patch may be used on the uniform of military personnel, fireman, policeman and members of patriotic organizations.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s September 2021 Lineup of New Movies