How to Watch ‘A Christmas Carousel’ Online Without Cable

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, A Christmas Carousel, premieres Saturday, December 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have access to cable or TV, here’s how to watch online on any of your mobile devices or on your computer.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch A Christmas Carousel streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. They both come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

About ‘A Christmas Carousel’

The trailer for A Christmas Carousel is below.

Preview – A Christmas Carousel – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview of "A Christmas Carousel" starring Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe. 2020-12-09T02:56:40Z

And here’s a behind-the-scenes On Location video for Hallmark about the movie.

On Location – A Christmas Carousel – Hallmark ChannelTake a look behind the scenes of "A Christmas Carousel" starring Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe. 2020-12-11T01:05:02Z

Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe answer a Peppermint Pop Quiz in the video below.

Peppermint Pop Quiz – A Christmas Carousel"A Christmas Carousel" stars Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe play another round of Christmas trivia. 2020-11-19T19:07:06Z

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “When Lila is hired by the Royal Family of Ancadia to restore their carousel as a surprise present for the prince’s niece, she works with him side-by-side to complete it by Christmas. Along the way, they learn they’re more similar than they would have thought and also help each other realize the path in life their hearts want them to follow.”

Neal Bledsoe stars as Prince Whitaker and Rachel Boston stars as Lila.

A longer synopsis from Hallmark reads as follows:

Known for their skill at restoring carousels, Lila (Boston) and her father Roy (Stuart Hughes, “Orphan Black”) are hired by the royal family of Ancadia to return their Carousel to its original luster as a Christmas present for Prince Whitaker’s (Bledsoe) niece. Although Lila’s first impression of the Prince – or Whit, as he prefers to be called – isn’t the best, she soon sees a different side to him. Whit is overseeing the restoration project and as he and Lila work together they connect over his affinity for the arts. The more time they spend with each other the closer they become and feelings begin to develop. Lila and Whit also help each other realize what path in life their hearts want them to take. When Lila believes Whit’s royal duty is leading him to announce his engagement to someone from nobility at the Christmas Gala, she suddenly decides to return home. But a wish made on the carousel’s wishing horse may prove to be the Christmas magic needed to bring two hearts together.

This is Hallmark’s second royalty-themed movie of the season. The first was One Royal Holiday. That movie starred Laura Osnes as Anna, Aaron Tveit as James, Krystal Joy Brown as Sara, Victoria Clark as Gabriella, Tom McGowan as Ed, and Bradley Rose as Christopher.

The storyline for this movie was a bit different than for A Christmas Carousel. The synopsis for One Royal Holiday reads: “When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021