How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘Christmas by Starlight’ Online Without Cable

The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas by Starlight premieres on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will then air multiple nights (you can see the full schedule under “Showtimes” here.) But what if you don’t have cable or if you can’t catch it on TV and would prefer to watch online? Here are all the details to help you out.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Christmas by Starlight streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. They both come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “When her family’s beloved eatery, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition, Annie vows to put a stop to it before Christmas.”

Kimberley Sustad plays Annie. She recently starred in Hallmark’s Wedding Every Weekend with Paul Campbell.

In 2018 she was in Hallmark’s A Godwink Christmas and in 2019 she was in Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen. Her many credits include Primeval, Spooksville, The Romeo Section, Chesapeake Shores, Travelers, Walking the Dog, All Things Valentine, Nine Lives of Christmas, Unspeakable (Caitlyn), The Twilight Zone, Travelers (Joanne Yates), and more.

Paul Campbell plays William. His many credits include Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider, Almost Heroes, Spun Out, Surprised by Love, Sun Sand & Romance, Take Two, 88 Minutes, The Big Year, Dirty Singles, and more. In 2018 he was on the beloved A Godwink Christmas for Hallmark. In 2019 he starred on Holiday Hearts for Hallmark.

Campbell and Sustad wrote the movie together.

Malcolm Stewart plays George Holt, Campbell’s father in the movie. Campbell wrote on Instagram that he and Stewart were on Battlestar Galactica together in 2004 and have been in three Hallmark movies together too. Stewart’s many credits include Wedding Every Weekend (Leo), Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, Riverdale (Francis Dupont for 11 episodes), Virgin River, 2 Hearts, Mingle All the Way, Just Add Romance, My Favorite Wedding, Love Again, Surprised by Love, Christmas Comes Home to Canaan, Fairly Legal, Kyle XY (Mr. Bradford Hooper), Smallville, Battlestar Galactica (Marshall Bagot), Alienated, Dead Zone, Stargate SG-1, Pasadena, Dark Angel, The Outer Limits, Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century, The X-Files, Madison, Bordertown, and much more.

Bruce Dawson is Gene Park. His credits include Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (John Queensland), Colony, Wedding March, Hailey Dean Mystery, A Bramble House Christmas, Hearts of Christmas, Cedar Cove (David), Bad Seeds (Uncle Ray), Flash Gordon: A Modern Space Drama (Dr. Lawrence Gordon), The L Word (Donald), The 4400, Stargate: Atlantis, Kyle XY, Stargate: SG-1, Watchtower, Millennium, and much more.

Rebecca Staab is Gail Park. Her credits include Mingle All the Way, Chronicle Mysteries (Eileen Bruce), A Christmas Miracle, Road to Christmas, Coming Home for Christmas, Somewhere Between (Colleen), Moonlight in Vermont, Desperate Housewives, A Perfect Ending, The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, CSI, NCIS, Port Charles (Elizabeth Barrington for 40 episodes), Dharma & Greg, Diagnosis Murder, Live Shot (Sherry Beck), Trade Winds, Dark Shadows, Guiding Light, and much more.

Also starring are:

Darren Martens (Lyle)

Curtis Moore (Ted Starmer)

Jeff Reyes (Michael)

Adriana O’Neil (Gigi Starmer)

Cherissa Richards (Jenny Taylor)

Heath Vermette (Mark Taylor)

Scarlett Smith (Allison Taylor)

Candace Smith (Beverly)

Rodrigo Beilfuss (Marco)

Tom Putman (Mel)

Adrian McLean (Big Eddy)

Saul Elias (Christopher)

Ray Strachan (Harold)

Hazel Venzon (Helen)

Anastasia Rautert (Little Girl)

Reena Shah (Maria)

David Sutherland (Photographer)

Gabriel Daniels (Ravi)

Stephanie Sy (Realtor)

Jeff Strome (Fire Marshall Mike)

Maria Aragon (Musician)

Rachael McLaren (Rosie)

Michael Cunningham (Worker)

