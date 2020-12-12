How to Watch ‘Christmas Comes Twice’ Online Without Cable

The Hallmark Channel is premiering a new Countdown to Christmas movie, Christmas Comes Twice, on Sunday, December 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Michael Xavier, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can still watch the movie online.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Christmas Comes Twice streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. They both come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

About ‘Christmas Comes Twice’

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Cheryl Jenkins (Mowry-Housley) is an astrophysicist who works for the National Science Foundation reviewing grant applications for projects, although she’d prefer to be working on a project of her own. Cheryl heads home to spend the holidays with her family and first on the agenda is a visit to the annual Christmas carnival with her sister Trish (Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Burden of Truth). While there, Cheryl sees a carousel in the distance and ventures over to take a ride. But when the revolutions wind down and she returns to the carnival to find her sister, Cheryl discovers that — somehow — it’s five years earlier. Dissatisfied with where she is in life, Cheryl sees this as a chance to change her path by making different choices. As Cheryl navigates her way through her visit back in time, she’s able to connect with her beloved science teacher Ms. Nelson (Ralph), who was an inspiration to her both in and out of the classroom and had passed away several years previously. The time Cheryl spends with Ms. Nelson as well as with her frenemy George (Xavier) helps her find a new appreciation for what she’s doing in life and starts to see George in a new light. But when the carousel returns Cheryl to present-day Christmas with lessons learned, will the love she found be waiting for her?”

The movie stars:

Tamera Mowry-Housley (Cheryl Jenkins )

Michael Xavier (George)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Ms. Nelson)

Zarrin Darnell-Martin (Trish Jenkins)

Brendon Zub (Terrence)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Dr. Phillips)

Lanie McAuley (Janice)

P. Lynn Johnson (Jeanette Jenkins)

Bobby L. Stewart (Robert Jenkins)

Novah Lynn Foley (Josie)

Deborah Finkel (Senator Jane Mullins)

Jamall Johnson (Man)

Josh Zaharia (Jake)

Brandy Le (Ticket Taker)

Mat Lo (Waiter)

Amy Waugh (Woman)

Bobby Magee (Mr. Johnson)

The executive producers are Stephanie Germain, Harvey Kahn, Tamera Mowry-Housely, and Michael Shepard. The movie’s written by Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer.

Mowry-Housely is part of Hallmark’s Home & Family and has co-hosted The Real for six seasons. She began her career starring on Sister, Sister with her real-life sister Tia.

Mowry-Housely told The Oprah Magazine that she hopes women will recognize themselves in the movie. She said: “The most important thing that I learned about doing Sister, Sister at a very young age was that it created this amazing platform to show people representation matters. Now, I want women who look like us to see themselves in a Christmas movie. This is a movie that is about love, about hope, about faith—and yes, Black women, we have all of that, too!”

This movie, she said, is about learning to truly live life and not just exist.

She also told Oprah Magazine that as an executive producer filming during the pandemic, she wanted to make sure the cast and crew were happy. “If they’re happy, that’s going to resonate through the camera,” she said.

