How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Waltz’ Online Without Cable

The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Waltz starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp premieres Saturday, November 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern. You can find the schedule for when the encores will air here under Showtimes. If you don’t have access to cable or a TV, you can still catch the movie online.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Christmas Waltz streaming online for free:

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “After Avery’s storybook Christmas wedding is canceled, a dance instructor helps her face her fears in life and fulfill her dream of learning to dance.”

Lacey Chabert is Avery. Last year her movie Love Romance and Chocolate premiered, which was filmed in Belgium. She’s also the lead in Hallmark’s Crossword Mysteries and starred in last year’s Christmas in Rome. Chabert is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies. Chabert’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more. Most recently, she starred in Hallmark’s Love on Safari.

Will Kemp is Roman. He and Chabert starred in Love, Romance, & Chocolate together, another delightful movie. He also starred in Hallmark’s Royal Matchmaker. He’s not just a talented actor, but also an accomplished dancer who joined The Royal Ballet Senior Associates and The Royal Ballet Upper School in England. He’s a principal dancer in Swan Lake, both on Broadway and West End. He’s also an accomplished choreographer. His acting credits include Van Helsing, Equus, Step Up 2, The Midnight Man, Slumber, The Secrets of Emily Blair, Unveiled, Christopher and His Kind, Peter and the Wolf, The Soldier’s Tale, HR, Kristin’s Christmas Past, Grace, The Great Fire, The Prisoner, 90210, Nikita, Reign, Code Black, and Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce. So that makes him the perfect male lead for the ballroom scene in tonight’s movie.

JT Church is Nicky. Church won Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

Kemp and Chabert told TV Insider that Church’s performance was amazing. Kemp said: “The kids we performed with were just spectacular. I was blown away by JT Church… This is a very talented young man with an incredible future. I’m still out of breath, guys.”

Also starring are:

Katrina Reynolds (Molly)

Beatrice King (Darna)

Julia Hartnett (Elina)

Jeremy Guilbaut (David)

Laura Soltis (Evelyn)

Fred Henderson (Fergus)

Lane Edwards (Bob)

Tasha Simms (Nina)

Marco Soriano (Jimmy)

Naiah Cummins (Stage Manager)

Jacqueline Breakwell (Cake Designer)

Darren Dolyniski (Doctor)

Zika Trajkovic (Dance Partner)

Chris Cope (Frank)

Crissy Taylor (Cassie)

