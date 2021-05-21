WATCH: Elizabeth & Jack Perform in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Musical

A musical version of “When Calls the Heart” is taking place at The Barns at Nappanee in Indiana. A special Hearties VIP event will be held in July, attended by the creator of the Hallmark series, to celebrate both the musical and the TV show. You can watch two videos from the musical below, including a moment when Elizabeth and Jack are reunited in song.

Elizabeth & Jack Are Reunited in Song

In the video below, Elizabeth and Jack sing about how they take each other’s breath away. If the video doesn’t embed in your browser, you can watch it here.

In the next video below from the musical, Elizabeth sings about following her calling. If the embedded video does not appear for you, you can watch it on Facebook here.

Jaclyn Kelly Shaw plays the role of Elizabeth Thatcher in the musical and her husband, Caleb Shaw, plays the role of Jack Delaney, Broadway World reported. (In the musical, the character’s name is Jack Delaney even though it’s Jack Thornton in the Hallmark series. In the books, her love interest is Wynn Delaney.)

The musical is playing at the Round Barn Theatre through July 17, hosted by The Barns at Nappanee in Napanee, Indiana. Ticket prices range from $15 to $33.95, and you can also get $59.95 dinner packages.

Christy Stutzman, executive director of Round Barn Theatre, told WNDU: “The response has been great, overwhelming. Tickets are selling, and people are just really excited about it.”

The Barns of Nappanee described the musical this way:

Based on the beloved series by Janette Oke, “When Calls the Heart The Musical: A World Premier” follows Elizabeth Thatcher as she makes her way from her wealthy, childhood home, across the rugged Canadian west to teach in a small, one-room schoolhouse. Elizabeth’s heart for teaching is challenged by various trials from her pupils, her rugged surroundings, and by a handsome Canadian Mountie. But her heart will only expand and grow to find that her calling is as vast as the beautiful Canadian frontier. Created for stage by Bethany Crawford with music & lyrics by Christy Stutzman, this world premiere can only be seen at The Round Barn Theatre and is certain to become a favorite for years to come!

Shaw Said Creating the Musical Was a Leap of Faith

Shaw shared this photo from the musical on her Instagram. She wrote:

Last weekend, we opened the world premiere of “When Calls the Heart: The Musical”. This process has been a labor of love that has truly challenged me and surpassed anything I could have imagined. Originating a role in a brand new work has always been a pipe dream for me…and somehow, in little Nappanee, Indiana, it happened. I haven’t even had a chance to fully process all of this. I have to give the biggest thanks to the composer/lyricist/playwright extraordinaire (and now one of my dearest friends) Christy Stutzman, @lyricstutz 💗 There is no doubt in my mind that there was a divine intervention in our kismet-esque meeting—God clearly knew what He was doing and had His hand in every part of this journey. I am so grateful that Caleb and I took the leap of faith and that it led to ✨this✨ I have so much love and faith in this project and I truly can’t wait to see where God takes this next. If you’re in the Midwest, come see us! I’d love to see a familiar face in the crowd! Hebrews 12:1-2 ♥️

A Special Hearties Weekend Is Taking Place in July

A special Hearties VIP weekend is taking place for the musical on July 16-17, Round Barn Theatre shared. This event is celebrating closing weekend and includes the musical, along with meet and greet sessions with special guests such as “When Calls the Heart” creator Brian Bird.

#Hearties, I hope you will join us July 17-18 in Nappanee, IN, for an encore When Calls the Heart the Musical VIP Experience at the Round Barn Theater. #PattyBird and I will be there to meet you & celebrate this uplifting musical with you! https://t.co/fVPLEHUnXg — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 21, 2021

The event will also feature a welcome dinner at the FarmTable restaurant, behind-the-curtain tours, and a Q&A during a brunch buffet. Guests can also tour Amish Acres, take chocolate classes, shop at the Artisan Market, and enjoy a Hearties-themed lunch. The VIP event costs $249.95 a person.

You can buy tickets to any performance here.

