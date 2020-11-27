How to Watch ‘Five Star Christmas’ Online for Free Without Cable

The Hallmark Channel is premiering another Thanksgiving week movie called Five Star Christmas. The movie premieres on Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and then will air multiple times throughout the season. (You can see the full schedule here under the Showtimes tab.) If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Five Star Christmas streaming online for free:

Meet the Cast

Bethany Joy Lenz is Lucy. Her many credits include Pearson (Keri), Bottled with Love, Poinsettias for Christmas, Royal Matchmaker, Grey’s Anatomy, Snowed-Inn Christmas, Colony (Morgan), Agents of SHIELD, Songbyrd, The Christmas Secret, Dexter, One Tree Hill (Haley James for 187 episodes), The Legacy, Maybe It’s Me, Guiding Light (Michelle Bauer for 46 episodes), and more.

Victor Webster is Jake. He was in Hallmark’s Homegrown Christmas in December 2018 and recently starred in Hearts of Winter. His many credits include Wings Over Everest, Matchmaker Mysteries, Workin’ Moms (Mike), A Harvest Wedding, Chesapeake Shores (Douglas), Younger, Home for Christmas Day, Love Blossoms, Paradise Inc., Summer Villa, Continuum (Carlos), Project: SERA, Christmas Icetastrophe, Cracked, Castle (Josh), Melrose Place (Caleb), Lincoln Heights, Charmed (Coop), Related, Mutant X (Brennan for 66 episodes), Days of Our Lives (Nicholas Alamain), and Sunset Beach (Roger), and much more.

Laura Soltis (above left) is Beth. Her credits include Lonestar Christmas, Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (Patti Connell), Schitt’s Creek, Valentine in the Vineyard, Yes I Do, Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Autumn in the Vineyard (Carla DeLuca), Ms. Matched, Just in Time for Christmas, Wedding Planner Mystery, Level Up, Hiccups (Joyce), Fairly Legal, The Collector, Godiva’s, and much more.

Paula Shaw (above center) is Margo. Her many credits include Picture a Perfect Christmas, Far Cry 5, Mr. Young (Mrs. Byrne), Destination Wedding, Van Helsing, Cedar Cove (Charlotte Jeffers), Twist of Faith, Terminal City (Ellie), Killer Bash, Home for the Holidays, Just Cause, Freddy vs. Jason (Jason’s mother), Mysterious Ways, Da Vinci’s Inquest, Reindeer Games, The Young and the Restless (Judge Anne Newton), Witchfire, Archie Bunker’s Place, Three’s Company, Barney Miller, and much more.

Gracie Beedie (above right) is Amber Raltson. She only has a few IMDb credits, including Motherland: Fort Salem and Zero Chill.

Robert Wisden (above left) is Ted. His credits include R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, Watchmen (Richard Nixon), Lost Behind Bars, Above and Beyond, Blade: The Series, Kyle XY, The Collector, Stargate: SG-1 (Samuels), Smallville (Gabe Sullivan), Jeremiah (Devon), Tru Calling, Snow Queen, The Twilight Zone, Dice (Tom Wilson), The Magician’s House II (Charles Morden), Da Vinci’s Inquest (Chief Coroner James Flynn), Poltergeist: The Legacy, Millennium, Madison (Richard Long), The Odyssey, ENG, 9B (Bob Dawson), and more.

Jay Brazeau (above far right) is Walter Ralston. He just starred in Hallmark’s Good Morning Christmas. He’s Tramell on Garage Sale Mysteries for 13 episodes. His other credits include Five Star Christmas (Walter), Noelle (Santa), Unspeakable, The Dragon Prince, Finding Santa, Christmas Homecoming, Rogue, The Exorcist, Drik Gently’s, Bates Motel, I Do I Do I Do, Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, Jinxed, Cedar Cove (Mayor Louie Hanson), Mr. Young, Supernatural, Harper’s Island, The Cramp Twins, Sitting Ducks, Cold Squad (Sam Fisher for 52 episodes in the late 1990s), voices for numerous animated series, The Odyssey (Sy), and much more.

Barbara Patrick (above far right) is Suzanne Ralston. Her credits include A Doggone Christmas, Christmas Unleashed, Hailey Dean Mystery (Naomi Morrel), Small Town Christmas, Jaguars, Arrow, and more.

Blair Penner is Will Ralston. His credits include Batwoman, Easter Under Wraps, Van Helsing, The Man in the High Castle, Once Upon a Prince, The Flash, Supernatural, Garage Sale Mysteries, When Calls the Heart (Peter Filmore), Falling Skies, and more.

Sarah Edmondson is Annie Ralston. She launched her career with the CBC teen soap Edgemont. Her parents are both therapists and brought her to political marches as a child, according to IMDB. She met two of her best friends while working on Edgemont: Grace Park and Kristin Kreuk. She has a long list of credits to her name, including: Salvation (Nora), Wedding of Dreams, Minecraft Miniseries (River: voice), At Home in Mitford (Marge), Wedding March 2, The Cannon, Geronimo Stilton (Thea, voice), The Little Prince (The Rose, voice), The Whispers, When Calls the Heart (Mrs. Brewster), Max Steel (Sydney, voice), Continuum, Inhumans, Seduced by Lies, Psych (Gina), Fringe, Hostile Makeover, Killer Hair, What Color is Love?, Class of the Titans (Atlanta, voice), Transformers: Cybertron (Lori, voice), Edgemont (Steve “Stephanie”), Out of Order (Fertility Nurse), Stargate SG-1, Vampire High, Revenge, and more.

Tom Pickett is Mr. Donahue. His many credits include The Angel Tree, Mom & Me, Critters: A New Binge, Harvest Love, The Wrong Girl, Once Upon a Time, Supernatural, Harper’s Island, Mysterious Ways, Sliders, The Ex, and more.

