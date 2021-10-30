How to Watch GAC Family’s Christmas Movies Online

GAC Family is launching a series of 12 new Christmas movies online. The series kicks off with “Much Ado About Christmas,” premiering on Saturday night, October 30. New Christmas movies will continue to air all season. Each new movie premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of GAC Family’s Christmas movies online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of GAC Family and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Welcome to Great American Christmas” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of GAC Family and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “fubo Extra” add-on, both of which can be included with your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Welcome to Great American Christmas” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of GAC Family and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Heartland Extra” or “Sling Blue + Heartland Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $16:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Welcome to Great American Christmas” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” GAC Family is included in “Ultimate” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Welcome to Great American Christmas” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Additional Streaming Options

Starting October 19, GAC Family also became available for streaming on Frndly TV.

GAC Family also noted that it’s available for streaming on ZVision Media Player.

You can also watch GAC Family on Hulu with Live TV if you add the Entertainment add-on to the Live TV base package.

GAC Family Is Also Available on TV Networks

GAC Family is also available on some TV networks that previously carried the Great American Country channel. In an Instagram post followed by a series of Instagram story updates, GAC Family shared some of the new rebranded TV channels where you can watch the new network. Some viewers noted that the channels might be different in their regions.

More channels are expected to be added soon.

GAC Family Christmas Preview

“Much Ado About Christmas” is the first in a 12-movie lineup for GAC Family.

Here’s the schedule of all the new GAC Family Christmas movies this season (each airing at 8 p.m. Eastern), according to a press statement sent to Heavy:

Saturday, October 30: Much Ado About Christmas

Saturday, November 6: The Great Christmas Switch

Saturday, November 13: Christmas Time is Here

Saturday, November 20: A Kindhearted Christmas

Friday, November 26: My Angel’s Christmas List

Saturday, November 27: Royally Wrapped for Christmas

Sunday, November 28: Christmas Is You

Saturday, December 4: Jingle Bell Princess

Sunday, December 5: A Lot Like Christmas

Saturday, December 11: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

Sunday, December 12: A Christmas Star

Sunday, December 19: Joy For Christmas

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies