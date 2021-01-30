WATCH: Hallmark Drops New ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Teaser

On the night of Friday, January 29, The Hallmark Channel released a brand-new teaser for Season 8 of When Calls the Heart. Fans are already talking about the teaser and what they think it means for Elizabeth, Nathan, and Lucas.

The Teaser Focuses on Elizabeth’s Choice Between Nathan & Lucas

The trailer is just 35 seconds long, but it gives viewers a look at the tough decision that Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) is going to have to make between Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Lucas (Chris McNally.) You can watch the teaser released on Hallmark’s YouTube channel above.

The trailer begins with Elizabeth receiving a message of hope from Rosemary as she tells her: “You lost your husband, but you will find your way.”

We see a closeup of Elizabeth looking at her wedding ring closely as she takes it off.

Then fans see clips of moments between both Elizabeth and Nathan and Lucas. First, we see Lucas telling Elizabeth, “You really are quite remarkable,” as he holds her hand. But then there’s an equally touching moment with Nathan as he tells Elizabeth, “I think that love is always worth fighting for.”

Then there’s a voiceover from Elizabeth saying, “For too long I’ve allowed myself to drift between two good men.”

The trailer really doesn’t give fans any indication of who she will pick or even when. But it indicates that she’s likely going to make a choice soon.

Fans are already commenting with excitement about the teaser.

One fan wrote: “OMG Yes!!!!!! I’m so excited! #teamNathan ❤️”

Another Team Nathan fan wrote that they were moved by the moment when Lucas held her hand, but were still Team Nathan. They wrote, “#teamnathan but THAT HANDHOLD!!! (Team Nathan forever tho) BUT IT MADE MY HEART DROP!!”

But not all fans are Team Nathan. Another viewer wrote, “I’m Team Lucas. Been there done that with a Mountie. I love Nathan, but I’m ready for a different story.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, McNally said that Nathan gets more confident in his pursuit of Elizabeth this season, while Lucas continues moving forward in his courtship too.

“Season 8 just takes it to the next level where it’s like people you know, people could get quite hurt depending on the outcome,” he shared.

Krakow told Entertainment Tonight that Elizabeth realizes this season that she’s comfortable with being pursued and really takes the reins.

Hallmark Released A Sneak Peek Last Month

Last month, Hallmark released a longer When Calls the Heart Season 8 sneak peek. This one was 1:35 and was released on Christmas Day. Hallmark didn’t have a Christmas movie this year because of the pandemic, leaving fans even more excited about the prospects of a new season.

The scene wasn’t focused on Elizabeth’s love triangle though, unlike the teaser that was just released. Of course, fans still had to respond with whether they were Team Nathan or Team Lucas.

At the time, one fan replied: “We really wanted a Christmas show 😭 but can’t wait to see what you come up with! Thank you for sharing. ❤️”

