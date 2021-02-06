How to Watch Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl 2021 Online

Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl VIII airs Sunday, February 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The eighth annual event works with shelter partners to showcase beautiful animals that need forever homes. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch this heartwarming event online.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl VIII streaming online for free:

About Kitten Bowl VIII

This year’s Kitten Bowl is hosted by Beth Stern, with the help of commentators Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Crown Media shared the following information about the Kitten Bowl in a press release.

Kitten Bowl VIII features kittens rescued from across the country, as four teams compete for the Kitten Bowl Championship trophy. The 2021 special also marks a milestone of more than 50,000 shelter pet adoptions since Kitten Bowl premiered in 2014. The shelter pet adoption effort around Kitten Bowl began with five shelter partners seven years ago and grew to over 500 in 2020. During Kitten Bowl weekend, shelter partners of North Shore Animal League America show clips from the show while showcasing beautiful animals from local areas in need of loving, forever homes. Hallmark Channel will provide cash grants to the top participating shelters who have the most animal adoptions during the local adoption events. To find a shelter partner near you go to Hallmarkchannel.com or AnimalLeague.org for further details. TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from Hallmark Channel Stadium. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a natural leader in the charge for Kitten Bowl VIII. On the day of the big game, Stern is joined by Hallmark Channel commentators Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley for all the play-by-play action.

Last year’s Kitten Bowl MVK winner was Alvin Cat-mara.

Cat-lete of the Week – Alvin Cat-mara – Kitten Bowl VIIMeet our tiny but mighty Cat-lete of the week, Alvin Cat-mara! He may be little, but this adorable wide receiver sure has some paw-some skills. Find out more: hallmarkchannel.com/kitten-bowl 2020-01-28T01:31:07Z

Hallmark is providing downloadable desktop wallpapers here if you want adorable kitteny goodness on your computer.

Princess Cecily, a cat with special needs, will be featured during the Kitten Bowl.

Felix, a special blind kitten, will also be featured today.

And Mira the Miracle Kitty will also be featured during the Kitten Bowl.

Mira is a special needs cat with Cerebellar Hypoplasia and Radial Hypoplasia.

If you want to live tweet during the Kitten Bowl, be sure to use the hashtag #KittenBowl on social media to take part in the celebration.

