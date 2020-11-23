How to Watch ‘Heart of the Holidays’ Online Without Cable

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, Heart of the Holidays, premieres on Monday, November 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Heart of the Holidays streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. They both come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Meet the Cast

Vanessa Lengies is Sam. Her previous credits include A Date By Christmas Eve, Immortal, Married Young, I’d Like to Be Alone Now, Happy Birthday, The Detour, Second Chance (Alexa), Resident Advisors (Marissa), Glee (Sugar Motta for 26 episodes), Llama Cop, Mixology (Kacey), MyMusic (Loco Uno), Hawthorne (Kelly Epson for 29 episodes), Rules of Engagement, Accidentally on Purpose, Medium, Archie’s Final Project, Moonlight, Monarch Cove (Sophia), Arthur (Emily), American Dreams (Roxanne for 61 episodes), Radio Active (Sarah Leigh for 78 episodes), For Better or For Worse, Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Vange for 26 episodes), and more.

Corey Sevier is Noah. His credits include Northern Lights of Christmas, Four Christmases and a Wedding, Shattered Memories, Christmas Matchmaker, Grounded for Christmas, Messiah Complex, Mr. Write, The Art of Us, Sadie and Emmie, Cedar Cove (Seth Gunderson), The Tree that Saved Christmas, Motive, The Best Years, North Shore (Gabriel for 21 episodes), The Dresden Files, Wild Card, Black Sash, 2030 CE (Hart Greyson), Edge of Madness, Lassie (Tim Cabot), Little Men (Dan Maddison), Goosebumps (Ryan/Eddie), and more.

Jayne Eastwood is Val. (She is not related to Clint Eastwood.) Her credits include Santa’s Squad, Jump Darling, Anything for Jackson, Lockdown, Work It, Hey Lady! (Lady), Endings, A Doggone Christmas, The Knight Before Christmas, Dino Dana (Mrs. Currie), Star Falls, Esme & Roy, Imposters, Murdoch Mysteries, Annedroids (Shania’s Grandma), Haven (Gloria for 23 episodes), Scaredy Squirrel, 12 Dates of Christmas, Little Mosque on the Prairie (Mrs. Wispinski), JoJo’s Circus, Billable Hours (Maxine), This is Wonderland (Ronnie Sacks), Atomic Betty, RoboRoach, The Shields Stories, Brave New Girl, Wild Card, Widows, Bob and Margaret, For Better or for Worse (Mrs. Dingle), Noddy (Agatha), The Adventures of Sam & Max: Freeland Police, Freaky Stories, The Neverending Story series, Street Legal, Ghost Mom, Maniac Mansion, Material World (Bernice for 25 episodes), Ramona, Night Heat, Care Bears, King of Kensington (Gwen), and more.

Maria Ricossa is Tammy. Her credits include Blood and Water (Colleen Bradley), A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, Private Eyes, Designated Survivor (Anne Paulsen), Christmas Incorporated, The Strain (Margaret), Her Evil Twin, Catch a Christmas Star, Da Kink in My Hair (Jackie), Flashpoint, The Gathering, 1-800-Missing (Toni), Degrassi: The Next Generation (Kate), Her Best Friend’s Husband, Tom STone, Doc, The Familiar Stranger, Thin Air, The Wishing Tree, Goosebumps, Street Legal (Lisa), and more.

Tina Jung is Marina. Her credits include Queen of the Morning Calm, Good Witch, No Sleep Til Christmas, Carter, In Contempt, Crawford, Jigsaw, A Nutcracker Christmas, Make It Pop (Ko Hye Jung), The Expanse, 12 Monkeys, Man Seeking Woman, and more.

Also starring are:

Rene Escobar Jr. (Will)

Tara Joshi (Tessa)

Bill Lake (Bob)

Andrew Bushell (Ronny)

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Ray)

Nadine Roden (Mayor Carol-Anne)

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?