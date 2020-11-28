How to Watch ‘If I Only Had Christmas’ Online Without Cable for Free

The Hallmark Channel is premiering its newest Candace Cameron Bure movie on Sunday night, November 29. If I Only Had Christmas premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern, but will also air multiple times throughout the season. If you don’t have cable and still want to watch the movie, here’s how you can watch it online.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch If I Only Had Christmas streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. They both come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Meet the Cast

Candace Cameron Bure stars as Darcy. She’s starred in A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, Christmas Town, and many other Hallmark movies. Bure is a mother of three, a wife, a New York Times bestselling author, and an actress. She’s best known for playing DJ on Full House and Fuller House. She’s also starred on Make It or Break It, Aurora Teagarden (which she also executive produces), Dancing with the Stars, and many other Hallmark movies including Puppy Love, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Let It Snow, Finding Normal, The Heart of Christmas (for which she got an Emmy nomination), Christmas Detour, Christmas Under Wraps, and Journey Back to Christmas. She and her husband Val Bure (a former NHL star) have been happily married since 1996 and have three children: Natasha, Lev, and Maks.

While quarantining during her busy filming schedule, Cameron Bure shared that she couldn’t stop crying one day while exercising.

Warren Christie stars as Glen. His many previous credits include Hallmark’s The Color of Rain and The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. His other credits include 50 States of Fright, The Village (Nick Porter), The Resident (Jude Silva), Batwoman (Bruce Wayne/Tommy Elliott), Cocaine Godmother, The Exorcist, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (Will), The Catch (Ethan Ward), Eyewitness (Ryan), Motive (Sgt. Mark Cross), Zoo, Chicago Fire (Scott Rice), Rush (JP), Castle, Alphas (Cameron Hicks), True Justice (Radner), Happy Town (Greggy), Ties that Bind, House Rules, October Road (Ray “Big Cat” Cataldo), Battlestar Galactica (Tarn), The Days, and more.

Robert Markus stars as Cowan. He was also in A Bard’s Tale, a short movie. He’s performed in many theater productions, including Dear Evan Hansen, Chicago at the Stratford Festival, The Music Man, and much more.

Brenda M. Crichlow is Winona. Her credits include Chateau Christmas, A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery, V.C. Andrew’s Heave, A Christmas Duet, A Taste of Summer, Love and Sunshine, numerous voice roles for animated productions, Hope at Christmas, You Me Her, Christmas Bells Are Ringing, The Gourmet Detective (Erica/Nolan), The Sweetest Christmas, A Wish For Christmas, Santa Hunters, Motive, The L Word, Blade: The Series, Smallville, The Fearing Mind, and much more.

Jordana Largy is Jackie. Her credits include Under Wraps, Darrow & Darrow, Chesapeake Shores (Alexandra), The Age of Adulting, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Morning Show Mysteries, All for Love, Come and Find Me, Anything for Love, The Gourmet Detective, Continuum, Love Stinks, Motive, Blackstone, A Bride for Christmas, and much more.

Also starring are:

Lucia Walters (Bridget)

Frances Flanagan (Emma)

Serge Houde (Henry)

Matt Mazur (Zeke)

Neil Webb (Huck)

Steph Chin-Salvo (Jade)

Chelsea Gill (Clara)

Alison Araya (Miranda)

Lydia Campbell (Maggie)

Jaycie Dotin (Almira)

Christopher Gauthier (Bryan)

Craig Hass (Gary)

Kate Gajdosik (Reporter)

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?