WATCH LIVE: Hallmark Star Hosts New Year’s Eve Countdown in Times Square

Happy New Year’s Eve! Tonight many people are wanting to watch the Ball drop in New York City’s Times Square. For Hallmark fans, the countdown is extra special because Jonathan Bennett is returning to host. Here’s how you can watch his 2022-2023 countdown live from Times Square, right from the comfort of your home.

Watch the Ball Drop Live as Jonathan Bennett Hosts

Bennett will be hosting the Times Square Webcast, where you can watch the Ball drop live. The stream begins just before 6 p.m. Eastern and will feature commercial-free performances all night long. You can watch the live stream at several websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, and TimesSquareBall.net, along with their mobile apps. But to make things easier, we’re embedding the live Times Square video below.

The stream will end shortly after 12 a.m. Eastern, when the clock changes to 2023.

You can also catch the stream on social media if the embedded video doesn’t work for you for any reason, by visiting Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC or Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC. Or you can visit the stream at this link.

Below you’ll also find a live countdown to New Year’s Day in New York, matching what time the ball will drop in Times Square.

Countdown

The countdown is provided by TickCounter.

Here’s the Lineup & Schedule

According to Times Square NYC, the following events are scheduled to take place tonight for the 2023 celebration. All times listed below are in the Eastern time zone.

6:00-6:03 p.m.: Lighting and Raising the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

6:04-6:06 p.m.: Jeremy Hassell chats with Times Square attendees.

6:07-6:19 p.m.: SAFA Chinese Cultural Performance

6:20-6:27 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Dance Performance by ANEW

6:30 p.m.: Handouts distributed to revelers (“hats, mittens, balloons, necklaces, gloves, and scarves”)

6:58- 7:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Jonathan Bennett (including reading Confetti Wishes and sharing his own wish for the New Year)

7:01-7:02 p.m.: Times Square Reveler Stories with Jeremy Hassell

7:03-7:19 p.m.: NYE Musical Performance by Chelsea Cutler (“Sad Tonight,” “Devil on My Shoulder,” and “Men on the Moon”)

7:58-8:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan (including Confetti Wishes, with Vaughan sharing his own.)

8:01-8:02 p.m.: More Times Square Reveler stories

8:03-8:17 p.m.: New Year’s Eve musical performance by JVKE

8:23-8:29 p.m.: ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performance by Jax

8:40-8:43 p.m.: Waterford Crystal Toast

8:58-9:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Jeremy Hassell, along with Jonathan Bennett

9:02-9:05 p.m.: KIA NYE Inspiration

9:08 to 9:10 p.m.: Waterford Crystal Toast

9:15-9:29 p.m.: CNN’s NYE Live Performance by Ava Max

9:34-9:40 p.m.: ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performance by J-Hope

9:49-9:52 p.m.: Celebrate Every Kiss with Kay

9:57-10:00 p.m.: Hourly Kia Countdown with Planet Fitness spokesperson

10:01-10:02 p.m.: Times Square reveler stories

10:04-10:10 p.m.: Univision’s Feliz 2023 Performance by Osmani Garcia

10:11-10:13 p.m.: #KayKissKountdown TikTok Hashtag Challenge

10:16-10:19 p.m.: Highlights of Good Riddance Day Presented by Netspend (and Jonathan Bennett)

10:19-10:22 p.m.: Planet Fitness World Premiere

10:23-10:25 p.m.: Carnival “Choose Fun” Moment

10:31-10:34 p.m.: Hip Hop Museum Announcement

10:45-10:53 p.m.: Performance by New Edition

10:57 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Raul de Molina

11:02-11:10 p.m.: Performance by Sech

11:11-11:15 p.m.: Kay’s New Year’s Eve Kiss

11:17-11:19 p.m.: Times Square Celebrates with NYC Mayor Eric Adams

11:20-11:25 p.m.: The Associated Press Presents 2022 Year-in-Review Highlights

11:39-11:46 p.m.: Performance by Duran Duran

11:55-11:58 p.m.: Chelsea Cutler performs John Legend’s “Imagine”

11:59 p.m.: The Sixty-Second Countdown: The Mayor of New York City will push the Waterford crystal button. The lighted Ball will descend 70 feet in 60 seconds.

12:00 a.m. — New Year’s Day: At Midnight, the lights on the New Year’s Eve Ball are turned off as the numerals “2023” appear. A confetti and pyrotechnics show will then follow.

12:15 a.m. — End of Show

