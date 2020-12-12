How to Watch ‘Love, Lights, Hanukkah!’ Online Without Cable

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, premieres Saturday night, December 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern. But if you don’t have access to cable or TV and want to watch it online, there are many options available to you.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Love, Lights, Hanukkah! streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. They both come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

About ‘Love, Lights, Hanukkah!’

Preview – Love, Lights, Hanukkah! – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for "Love, Lights, Hanukkah!" starring Mia Kirshner and Ben Savage. 2020-12-04T01:34:06Z

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “As Christina prepares her restaurant for Christmas, a DNA test reveals that she’s Jewish! The discovery leads her to a new family and a new, unlikely romance over eight crazy nights.”

The movie stars Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner, alongside Advah Soudack, David Kaye, Brandi Alexander, and Bradley Stryker. Ben Savage plays David, a restaurant critic who’s less-than-thrilled review leaves quite the negative impression on Mia Kershner’s Christina. She also meets her biological mother in a movie that changes a lot of things for her character practically overnight.

Insider notes that there’s a Menorah lighting ceremony that captures the magic of Hallmark just perfectly, and many viewers will be able to relate to Christina’s desire to integrate Jewish traditions in with her Christmas ones.

This is Hallmark’s first interfaith movie of 2020, following two in 2019: Holiday Date and Double Holiday.

Kirshner told Jewish Journal: “I feel very lucky to have gotten to do this film. I’m very proud of my Jewish culture and heritage and it’s really a pleasure for me to share that with a larger audience. My other reason for doing it is we’re living in challenging times. I wanted to do something that would make people feel good about their lives and themselves– Nothing too complicated or heavy.”

The movie is produced by Lighthouse Pictures, Inc. Executive producers are Jamie Goehring, Shawn Williamson, Joey Plager, and Ellie Kanner. The producer is Mick MacKay, Mark Jean is the director, and Karen Berger wrote the script. She also wrote Holiday Date in 2019, along with Just Add Romance. Her other Hallmark screenplays include All of My Heart: The Wedding, All of My Heart, All of My Heart: Inn Love, The Art of Us, Christmas at Grand Valley, A December Bride, and Love by Chance.

After all of Hallmark’s Christmas movies are done, the romance movies aren’t over. The Hallmark Channel will be kicking off its Winterfest 2021 series of movies on January 2, 2020 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This will mark the Channel’s return to airing new movies on Saturdays at 9 p.m. rather than the 8 p.m. Eastern slot it’s been occupying for Countdown to Christmas.

