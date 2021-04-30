WATCH: Niall Matter Climbs on a Roof to Rescue Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed a harrowing moment while filming Hallmark’s “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con.” Niall Matter actually climbed onto a roof to try to rescue her. Things look precarious for a moment, but the two ended up laughing about the whole thing.

She Got Locked in a Bathroom & He Climbed Onto a Roof to Help Her Escape

Bure shared the video on her Instagram account below.

She wrote: “I thought I would reminisce on the one time I got locked inside a bathroom while filming Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How To Con A Con and Niall rescued me. . . for then no reason because they unlocked the door 😂 #goodtimes #aurorateagardenmysteries #aurorateagarden”

In the video, you can see that Matter climbed out of his own window and onto a steeply angled roof to get to the bathroom that Bure had gotten locked inside. He instructed her on how to remove the window screen first. He then tried to brace himself against the outer wall as Bure climbed out of the window of her bathroom. But as soon as she climbed out, someone else managed to get the door unlocked and she was able to just go back inside.

Lexa Doig was filming the whole time, and they all had a good laugh when it was over. Doig joked to Matter that he was still a hero.

Doig wrote in the comments below, “I feel like I deserve a boots credit 🤣🤣🤣”

The harrowing moment happened while Bure, Matter, and Doig were filming “How to Con a Con.” The movie — which was the 15th in the series — was filmed in Canada, including regions of British Columbia. Filming started on November 6, 2020. It wrapped on November 24, 2020.

Aurora’s Wedding Will Be Featured in the Next Movie

The 16th Aurora Teagarden movie is expected to premiere on June 13, 2021, and it will be called “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part.” It premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern.

As you can tell by the name, this next movie will feature Aurora’s wedding.

Bure shared this photo during filming, when the movie was originally going to be called “Cold Feet and a Cold Case.”

The movie is directed by Martin Wood and written by Teena Booth and Jim Head. Filming wrapped on February 18, according to ACFC West.

Bure once shared that her husband doesn’t watch most of her movies. She told Us Weekly in 2017 that her husband was uncomfortable with her kissing scenes, and also felt a little weird because she’s just so different in her movies than in real life.

Here’s the lineup of Aurora Teagarden movies:

A Bone to Pick: 2015

Real Murders: 2015

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: 2016

The Julius House: 2016

Dead Over Heels: 2017

A Bundle of Trouble: 2017

Last Scene Alive: 2018

Reap What You Sew: 2018

The Disappearing Game: 2018

A Game of Cat and Mouse: 2019

An Inheritance to Die For: 2019

A Very Foul Play: 2019

Heist and Seek: 2020

Reunited & It Feels So Deadly: 2020

How to Con a Con: 2021

Cold Feet & a Cold Case: airing June 13, 2021

Honeymoon and Honeymurder: 2021

