How to Watch ‘The Angel Tree’ Online Without Cable

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering The Angel Tree tonight — Saturday, November 21 — at 10 p.m. Eastern. But how can you watch it if you don’t get the channel or if you don’t have cable in the first place? Read on for all the details.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A writer seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon The Angel Tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend.”

Here’s a look at the cast.

Jill Wagner plays Rebecca. In August she starred in Hallmark’s Hearts of Winter.

She was recently on Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses in November, and stars in Mystery 101. She has starred in many other Hallmark productions, including Pearl in Paradise, the 2017 Hallmark Christmas movie Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Christmas in Evergreen 2, and more.

Wagner has a long list of credits to her name, including Handcrafted America, Wipeout, A Harvest Wedding, Teen Wolf, Wolf Watch, Christmas Cookies, Autumn Dreams, Punk’d, Splinter, and more. She honors her father, a veteran, by traveling overseas to support the troops. She’s also involved in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and her own Jill’s Closet for a Cure, which has raised thousands.

Lucas Bryant is Matthew. He recently starred in Hallmark’s Country at Heart. His credits include Agents of SHIELD (Agent Keller), Private Eyes, Shoot the Messenger (Simon), Frankie Drake Mysteries, Haven (Nathan), CSI, Faux Baby (Harry), MVP (Gabe), Sex Love & Secrets, Queer as Folk, and more. He also starred in Hallmark’s 2019 movie, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.

Cassidy Nugent is Cassie. She played Tabby on Van Helsing, and has also been on Just for Summer, Supernatural, Winter’s Dream, Four Christmases and a Wedding, I Am Elizabeth Smart (where she played Mary Katherine), Love Struck Cafe, Zoo, and more.

Oscar Farrell is Owen. This is his first credit on IMDb.

Annabel Kershaw is Mimi. Her credits include A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love, iZombie, The Perfect Catch, Chesapeake Shores, Splitting Adam, UnREAL, Arrow, Millennium, Murder on Pleasant Drive, Married Life, Max Glick (Dee), GI Joe, Captain N: The Game Master, and more.

Also starring are:

Jason Burkart (Claude DuBois)

Tom Pickett (John Miller)

Candus Churchill (Liz Miller)

Clare Filipow (Zoe)

Kalyn Miles (Nina)

Isabella Sleeth (Young Rebecca)

Tyson Larter (Young Matthew)

Shay Galor (Pat Clark)

Hayden Carmichael (Mark Clark)

Jayce Barreiro (Carl Bishop)

Vera Ann Frederickson (Lucy Bishop)

Ethel Pitchford (Alice Kramer)

