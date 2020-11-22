How to Watch ‘The Christmas House’ Online Without Cable

Tonight, The Hallmark Channel is airing a new movie called The Christmas House, which premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight, Sunday, November 22, and then will re-air multiple times throughout the holiday season. If you don’t have cable or just prefer to watch the movie online, here’s how you can watch The Christmas House online for free.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Meet the Cast

Robert Buckley plays Mike. He starred in Love in Store, which aired on The Hallmark Channel in August. His many credits include iZombie (Major Lillywhite, 71 episodes), The Christmas Contact, Dimension 404, Powerless, Play It Again Dick (Gaston), Hart of Dixie, 666 Park Avenue (Brian), One Tree Hill (Clay for 57 episodes), Lipstick Jungle (Kirby for 20 episodes), American Heiress (Matthew Wakefield for 36 episodes), Fashion House (Michael Bauer for 70 episodes), and more.

Ana Ayora plays Andi. Her many previous credits include In the Dark (Sarah Barnes), Captain Marvel (Agent Whitcher), Major Crimes, Banshee (Nina Cruz), Chop Shop (Sofia), Redeemed, Castle, Phoenix Falling, Marley & Me, and more.

Treat Williams plays Bill. He’s perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Mick O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores. His many other credits include Christmas on the Square, Run Hide Fight, Blue Bloods (Lenny), Chicago Fire (Benny), Drunk Parents, Rocky Mountain Christmas, American Odyssey (Col. Stephen Glen), Operation Rogue, White Collar (James Bennett), Against the Wall (Don), Martino’s Summer, Front of the Class, Chasing a Dream, Heartland (Dr. Nathaniel Grant), Brothers & Sisters (David Morton), Everwood (Dr. Andy Brown), Miss Congeniality 2, Good Advice (Jack), Eddie Dodd (Eddie Dodd), and much, much more.

Sharon Lawrence plays Phylis. She’s a prolific actress with many credits to her name. Just a few of her credits include Dynasty (Laura Van Kirk), On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Louise), Shameless (Margo), Criminal Minds, Poinsettias for Christmas, My Myself and I (Eleanor), How to Get Away with Murder, The Ranch (Brenda), Queen Sugar, The Last Tycoon, Rizzoli & Isles (Dr. Hope Martin), Game of Silence (Diana), Drop Dead Diva (Bobbie), One Tree Hill (Sylvia Baker), The Line (Jayne), Monk (Linda Fusco), Hidden Palms, Desperate Housewives, Ladies Man, NYPD Blue (Sylvia Costas), Fired Up, and much more.

Jonathan Bennett plays Brandon. Bennett’s prolific acting background includes Snow Falls, Love on Repeat, Christmas Made to Order, Awkward (where he played Ethan), Hit the Floor, A Christmas Kiss II, Mean Girls, A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale, and more. He starred in two episodes of All My Children back in 2001 and 2002 and was in two episodes of Veronica Mars in 2004 at the beginning of his career. He hosts Halloween Wars on the Food Network.

Brad Harder plays Jake. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Officer Heard on Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. He’s also appeared in The Twilight Zone, The Magicians, No Tomorrow, A Christmas Miracle, and more.

Mattia Castrillo plays Noah. This is his first credit on IMDb.

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?