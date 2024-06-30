Fans Buzzing Over Beloved WCTH Couple’s New Mystery Film: ‘Amazing News!’

Two of the most beloved stars on “When Calls the Heart” will now be headlining a new mystery movie on the Hallmark Mystery channel. The film premieres in late August.

Pascale Hutton & Kavan Smith Are Investigating a Murder in the New Film

Pascale Hutton, who portrays Rosemary on “When Calls the Heart,” and Kavan Smith, who plays Rosemary’s husband Lee, will be the lead stars in a new mystery movie called “Nelly Knows Mysteries,” Hallmark shared when revealing its lineup of films for August.

The synopsis, according to TV Insider, reads:

When an unusual handwritten letter arrives at Nelly’s (Pascale Hutton) office, she identifies the handwriting as belonging to her childhood friend Dahlia (Sarah Grey), claiming her boyfriend Blake (Julian Haig) is being unfaithful. Determined to help, Nelly wants some answers and rushes to Blake’s home, only to find his dead body. When Dahlia becomes the prime suspect, the new, handsome detective in town, Michael Hogan (Kavan Smith), must work with Nelly to prove that her childhood friend is not the killer everyone believes her to be.

Hutton’s character is investigating a murder in the hopes of proving her friend is innocent, and Smith is portraying a handsome detective who helps Hutton.

Interestingly, Hutton’s character Rosemary on “When Calls the Heart” was just involved in investigating an attempted murder this past season. Her character used her role as a journalist to investigate an attempt on Lucas’ life, with the support of her husband Lee. Many viewers loved seeing Rosemary in the role of investigating a crime, so they’ll no doubt enjoy seeing Hutton investigating a crime again in her new movie role.

“Nelly Knows Mysteries” is the working title of the film, which will premiere on August 23, according to It’s a Wonderful Movie.

Seven weeks ago, director David Strasser revealed the new project in an Instagram story. Three weeks ago, he shared that filming had just wrapped.

IMDb’s listing for the movie refers to it as “Nelly Knows Mysteries: Engaged to be Murdered,” which implies that this could be the first in a series. IMDb doesn’t list Hutton or Smith’s roles in its lineup, though it does list Grey and Haig. Also listed in the lineup are Nelson Wong, Veronica Long, Kendall Cross, Jim Byrnes and Jill Morrison, among others.

IMDb’s synopsis is a little different than Hallmark’s, reading: “Local advice columnist with knowledge of town’s secrets gets entangled in a murder case, clashing with the detective leading the investigation.”

Hutton Shared a Screenshot from the New Movie in a Late June Photo Drop

In a photo drop shared on June 29, Hutton included a screenshot from the new movie as the fourth photo in the drop.

Many fans jumped into the comments to share their excitement about the film.

“So excited for your new mystery!!” one follower commented.

“Wow this is amazing ❤️,” another person replied.

Another fan wrote, “So excited about the new mystery movie!!!!”

“Amazing news 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉,” someone else replied.

Another follower wrote, “Literally no words to describe how EXCITED I am for your’s & @kavansmith ‘s new movie!!!”

