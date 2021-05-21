WCTH Creator Claps Back at Trolls Trashing Hearties, Clears Up Misinformation

“When Calls the Heart” creator Brian Bird recently called out trolls on Twitter who create accounts only to trash fans of the Hallmark series. In a series of tweets, he shared that he has sympathy for people who don’t agree with the finale, but not for people who are only out to trash the fans.

He Said Some People Are Just Creating ‘Cyber Graffiti’ to Trash Hearties

False rumors have been circulating claiming that changes were made to the script at the last-minute, switching Elizabeth’s choice from Nathan to Lucas. However, Bird and others have said this is not true and Lucas was Elizabeth’s choice all along. Bird addressed the rumor before calling out trolls.

That is just not true. There were no last-minute changes. The outcome was decided months earlier. Don't believe everything you read on the internet. Trolls are unreliable and thrive on chaos and misinformation. https://t.co/GfKsIKW39g — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 19, 2021

Another person replied and pointed out that the tweet he was replying to had just been created that day. Elaine wrote: “This account was clearly just started TODAY for the purpose of trolling when calls the heart fans. These are definitely the ones to ignore.”

Bird replied that this was a typical tactic and often included trolls organizing attempts to rate shows poorly on different websites in an attempt to get the shows canceled.

Yes, fairly typical tactic. Also organized attempts on various portals and websites to leave only poor reviews, thinking it will somehow take down the show. It won’t. And we’ve seen it before. Nothing more than cyber graffiti trashing the #Hearties community. https://t.co/ipSscEwCQD — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 20, 2021

One person replied, sharing that some people were using the #TeamNathan hashtag to encourage others to give a poor rating to the final episode.

I have seen so many use the TeamNathan hashtag encouraging, and then bragging, about rating the finale down on IMDB. And also calls to boycott.

I didn’t think fans who didn’t get their way would try to destroy a show they once said they loved. It’s vicious and sad. pic.twitter.com/sxOg3JqCUd — JennyisnotaCat 🐱🍷💖🦄🧙🏻 (@GryffindorJenny) May 20, 2021

I’m sorry, but Nathan fans all rating down the last episode illustrates an enormous difference between the original “teams” pic.twitter.com/pgLnuHBXtK — JennyisnotaCat 🐱🍷💖🦄🧙🏻 (@GryffindorJenny) May 20, 2021

Bird clarified that they never ignore legitimate, constructive criticism. But the choices they make are for the show’s best interest.

Absolutely. Constructive criticism always welcome and never ignored. We see it all, but the choices we make will always be what we know are in the best interests of the future of show. https://t.co/99ECw99fUj — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 20, 2021

However, he emphasized, online trolls are currently thriving on misinformation and chaos. He wrote: “There were no last-minute changes. The outcome was decided months earlier. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. Trolls are unreliable and thrive on chaos and misinformation.”

Bird added that they had chosen Lucas a long time ago, and the only thing that evolved was exactly how it would play out. He said any rumors to the contrary about last-minute changes were wrong.

WHO was decided earlier. HOW was an evolving process. https://t.co/VgSCiQuqqu — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 20, 2021

In another tweet, he said the same:

Bird shared on Twitter that the decision for Lucas was made in order to have non-repetitive, unpredictable storylines in future seasons.

Dependent on us telling the best possible, non-repetitive, most unpredictable storylines we can tell going forward. That will ensure as much Hope Valley as possible. https://t.co/hsN6Yc7AnO — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 18, 2021

Bird Said No One Was Disappointed or Angry with Hearties’ Reactions

He emphasized that no one was disappointed or angry at Hearties for not liking how the show ended.

He wrote: “None of us are upset at disappointed Hearties. We wish they would trust us more bc when have we ever not redeemed every struggle in Hope Valley with hope, faith and love? But we’re not angry with anyone and we are at peace with all the creative paths we’ve taken in 8 seasons.”

Bird also clarified that showrunner John Tinker had watched all the past seasons before joining the show, and rumors to the contrary were false.

Nothing could be further from the truth. John Tinker did more homework and knows more about all 8 seasons of this show than most Hearties. https://t.co/8Mi83GkcOH — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 19, 2021

Bird kindly addressed people who said they were quitting the show, telling them that everyone at “When Calls the Heart” hopes they’ll change their mind, but they wish them the best if they don’t.

He wrote: “And we hope to see you back in HopeValley some day, but if not… God bless. Hope you find nourishing entertainment that meets your needs.”

