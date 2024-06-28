‘When Calls the Heart’ Creators Tease Launch of New TV Series

The creators of “When Calls the Heart” are teasing a big announcement: a new TV series that’s already seeing positive reviews from people who saw an early sneak peek online.

The New Series Is Called ‘Home to Harmony’

In a social media post, creator Brian Bird shared that he’s co-creating a new TV series with Michael Landon, Jr. called “Home to Harmony.” They’ll release a sneak peek of the series on Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m. Pacific, he wrote. The sneak peek will be publicly released by Edify Films on their YouTube channel.

Before the sneak peek, Bird and Landon be discussing the “When Calls the Heart” season 11 finale along with plans for season 12.

The Edify Show is hosted by Edify Films. According to its YouTube page, it’s the “premier destination for orginal behind the scenes content for When Calls the Heart…”

Bird shared on Facebook that members of the Angel Studios Guild can already watch the sneak peek online and vote for it. He noted that Angel Studios Guild is the platform that launched “The Chosen” to 200 million viewers. It’s not clear from the announcements if the entire new TV series will be airing on Angel Studios’ platform or if other networks like Hallmark might have a chance to acquire it.

Landon wrote on X: “This project is near and dear to my heart.”

Some Viewers Who Saw the Sneak Peek Early Have Glowing Reviews

Members of the Angel Studios Guild are already sharing their reviews of the sneak peek online. On Facebook, one person wrote, “I just watched it. It is so good, I can’t wait to see all of it. Thank you!”

Another commented, “Just watched it! Wonderful. Looking forward to seeing it on TV.”

On X, another person commented, “I watched the sneak peek on the Angel Studios app, and I was sobbing! This series is going to be amazing; I am looking forward to it airing! Thank you @brbird & @MLandonjr for striving to bring us quality & family friendly television shows!”

The TV Show is Based on a Book Series

The TV show is based on a book series called “Home to Harmony” by Philip Gulley. The first book’s description on Amazon reads: “In this acclaimed inaugural volume in the Harmony series, master American storyteller Philip Gulley draws us into the charming world of minister Sam Gardner in his first year back in his hometown, capturing the essence of small-town life with humor and wisdom.”

There are seven books in the series.

On Facebook, one person who read the books and saw the sneak peek replied to Bird’s post with a question about a change made to the plot.

“I read every single one of the Harmony books by Philip Gulley,” they wrote. “In the books which were filled with great characters, Sam was a married man and his wife was very much alive. Why make him a widower? We need to see more happy marriages not fewer.”

Gulley, the book series author, is a Quaker pastor and writer from Indiana, according to his Amazon bio. He’s written 21 books in total. The Harmony series, Amazon notes, is “recounting life in the eccentric Quaker community of Harmony, Indiana.” He also authored a follow-up series called “Hope” about the main character, Sam.

