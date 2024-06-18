Is the WCTH Finale Cliffhanger Tied to Jack? Hallmark Quietly Drops Possible Clue

Elizabeth and Nathan just had their big moment on “When Calls the Heart.” Season 11 episode 11 featured the couple finally sharing their true feelings and a passionate moment together. Now the series is hurtling toward the season 11 finale, with a big cliffhanger looming ahead. A recent Hallmark press release might provide a hint at what this twist is going to be, and it has a possible connection to Jack.

Hallmark’s Character List for the Finale Has a Connection to Nathan & Jack

The finale is called “Anything for Love.” According to Hallmark’s press release, the synopsis for the 12th episode reads: “A wedding celebration brings heightened emotions and surprises. Nathan and Elizabeth exchange secrets. Rosemary and Lee pitch Lucas an idea for the future of Hope Valley.”

But a glance at the character list in Hallmark’s press releases for the episode may provide a hint about the big cliffhanger. A few names outside the main cast list are in the episode. One, of course, is Mei’s brother, Bo Sou, played by Mike Li.

But another interesting character on the list is David James Lewis, portraying Superintendent Hargraves. According to the When Calls the Heart wiki, he was Nathan’s superior officer at Fort Clay, where Jack was also stationed. We haven’t seen him since season 8, when we learned that Nathan’s actions had inadvertently led to Jack’s death.

Hargraves Was Upset About What Happened at Fort Clay

Hargarves was last seen in season 8 when he led an internal inquiry into a shooting that happened under Nathan’s watch. The investigation put Nathan’s Mountie career at risk, and it was clear from the get-go that Hargraves had a big problem with Nathan. Viewers learned that this issue dated back to when Nathan was temporarily suspended at Fort Clay years prior for disobeying Hargraves’ orders. Nathan never met Jack, but he was originally the one who was supposed to lead the Fort Clay mission that ultimately took Jack’s life. Because he was suspended, Jack went instead of Nathan. Nathan felt responsible, so he moved to Hope Valley to look after Elizabeth and Little Jack from afar.

Now, for some reason, Hargraves is back for the season 11 finale, according to Hallmark’s official character list. Maybe it’s just coincidence and he’s there as a friend of Mei’s brother. But it’s also possible that his appearance coincides with the big cliffhanger fans have been told to expect. Could he have news about Fort Clay for Elizabeth or Nathan? Could he have a new assignment for Nathan outside of Hope Valley?

The stars and creator have given a few hints about the cliffhanger. Kevin McGarry, who portrays Nathan, has said he’s “leery” about calling Elizabeth and Nathan endgame.

And McGarry told TV Insider about the cliffhanger: “what does become a concern is news they receive at the end of episode 12.”

He continued, saying: “I hope they’re able to deal with that news and move forward. And then if they are, I think it would be really fun to see the blended family start to really happen.”

But he also hinted that issues from the past will come back up in the finale. While it’s been assumed he was talking about Lucas, could he actually be talking about Jack?

“They do have a conversation about some things that happened prior,” McGarry also told TV Insider. “There is room for questions and answers based on things that have happened in prior seasons that we do get to in episode 12.”

Creator Brian Bird, in a late April interview with The Christophers Blog, said the cliffhanger would “sustain hunger for the show.” He called it a “beautiful, very interesting cliffhanger” that will happen after other characters experience closure.

