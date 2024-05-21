WCTH Sneak Peek: Nathan & Elizabeth’s Tender Scene Captivates Fans

One of the previews for next week’s episode of “When Calls the Heart” reveals a touching moment between Nathan and Elizabeth that fans on social media can’t stop talking about. The scene may indicate a new level in their blossoming relationship. The next episode airs on Sunday, May 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

A Preview Shows Nathan & Elizabeth Dancing Closely

The preview for season 11 episode 8, “My Brother’s Keeper,” shows a sweet moment where Nathan and Elizabeth are dancing closely.

Play

The dance appears to happen at the Voices of the Valley fundraising event. The two are dancing very closely and Elizabeth is looking up lovingly into Nathan’s eyes.

On YouTube, most of the comments focused on the dancing scene, even though the preview showed quite a few different things happening in the next episode.

One commenter wrote, “Omg they are dancing can’t wait.” Another wrote, “They are dancing in public! Yes! Freakin yes!!” “Ahhhhhhhhh SO HAPPY! This will be on repeat,” another fan wrote.

Not everyone was happy though. One fan felt like this moment is coming way too late and wrote: ” one second clip of something that should have happened five years ago is NOT enough Hallmark. We want a blended family and real stories of the Grant family.”

A Moment from the Same Dance Was Shown in a Hallmark Movies Now Preview

A slightly different clip from the same dance was shown in a preview for the series on Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark’s streaming service, shared by Starwatch Byline on Instagram.

One fan replied, “😍😍😍OMG!!!! If there isn’t a kiss in this episode 9 🙌🙌! Nathan walking to her in the mist looks like a man on a mission! Kiss 💋 !!!”

On Twitter (now called X), fans couldn’t get enough of sharing clips of the dance scene. Heartie Thoughts wrote, “I’m on the floor!! I’m going to cry next week. This is everything I have ever wanted!”

One viewer shared a screenshot and simply wrote “AHHHHH” with a lot of hashtags.

And another fan wrote: “I’m sure this has been posted already about a hundred times, but I am so beside myself, I can’t help it…”

Hallmark Has Shared More Details About the Episode

In an official synopsis, Hallmark wrote about next week’s episode: “Elizabeth and Nathan help Tom out of a tight situation and the town comes together after a setback. With encouragement from family, Joseph heals an old rift. Gowen councils Lucas.”

The network also shared a different preview for the episode.

Play

In this one, we learn that Hope Valley will be hosting a choir festival to earn back the money lost when Tom was scammed. In addition, Joseph Canfield’s brother, Jacob, arrives unexpectedly, and it seems like this will be a big part of the episode too.

And Clayton Pike will pass through Hope Valley, giving Bill and Rosemary a chance to question him more closely about his confession to shooting Lucas. It appears to have been forced so that he could pay for his mother’s surgery, since his mother said this week that he was with her at the time of the shooting.

Play

Another sneak peek shows a very sweet moment between Nathan and Allie, which Elizabeth and Little Jack stumble upon but decide not to interrupt.

READ NEXT: Kavan Smith Reveals WCTH Storyline That ‘Kind of Pissed Me Off’