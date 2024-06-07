Team Nathan Rejoices: WCTH Sneak Peek Teases Long-Awaited Kiss

The latest sneak peeks for “When Calls the Heart” are hinting at things heating up between Elizabeth and Nathan. The next episode will air on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, June 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

Nathan & Elizabeth Appear to Almost Kiss in a Preview

The synopsis for episode 10, called “What Goes Around,” reads: “Allie makes a daring decision, and Nathan and Elizabeth rush to intervene. Uncovered memories shift Lucas’ plans. Faith takes a big step. Mei cooks for Hickam’s family.”

But what fans can’t quit talking about is a sneak peek that shows Elizabeth and Nathan might be closing in on a kiss.

It looks like the scene happens near the beginning of the episode, before Allie makes a daring decision that leaves Nathan worried about her. Nathan’s delivering books to Elizabeth’s school, and he then helps her when she can’t open a stuck window. But as he leans in close, sparks fly when Elizabeth turns around to face him. It looks like the two might share a kiss — a moment that Team Nathan fans have been waiting for.

The preview for the episode reveals another moment in their growing relationship.

Elizabeth helps Nathan track down Allie, and at one point reaches out to hold his hand.

Photos for the episode show another milestone in their relationship: a family dinner with Elizabeth, Nathan, Allie and Little Jack.

Not surprisingly, Team Nathan fans are buzzing about the teased kiss scene. Will the kiss finally happen or will they be interrupted?

One fan wrote on X: “Every episode just keeps getting better! 😍”

Another fan is excited that Allie finally is getting a mother she can confide in. They wrote: “Love these scenes between Allie and Elizabeth ❤️ She’s wanted a mother for practically her whole life and now she’ll have such a good one 🥰.”

Nathan's face in the preview 🥺 it looks like he's about to cry. @kevin_mcGarry does pain so well 😭 N and E needing each other, being there for each other. Their story is being told so beautifully. Beyond my wildest dreams ❤️‍🩹 #hearties #DreamsComeTrue #NathanAndElizabeth pic.twitter.com/EgAkYkvz9Y — Candie (@Candielou825) June 3, 2024

Another viewer is impressed by Kevin McGarry’s acting and vulnerability. They wrote: “Nathan’s face in the preview 🥺 it looks like he’s about to cry. @kevin_mcGarry does pain so well 😭 N and E needing each other, being there for each other. Their story is being told so beautifully. Beyond my wildest dreams ❤️‍🩹 #hearties #DreamsComeTrue #NathanAndElizabeth.”

Another viewer analyzed the almost kiss scene, writing: “Yep. Kiss incoming.”

Yep. Kiss incoming. Nathan with the fraction of a head tilt toward the left, Elizabeth moving forward. We can only hope those volunteers are FAR down the walk, but with these two, that's probably a futile hope. FOR NOW 🥰 #wcth #hearties #mcgarries @kevin_mcGarry @erinkrakow https://t.co/2jJPBDpAkz pic.twitter.com/hFuwebNf1W — Susan Firth (@HarperSoph) June 4, 2024

Krakow & McGarry Hinted the Two Characters Will Have a Passionate Scene This Season

Both Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry hinted about their characters sharing a big kiss during interviews prior to the start of the season.

In an interview with Diedre Behar of ET, Behar asked Krakow if there was a chance that Nathan and Elizabeth might share a kiss during season 11.

“As the season is moving forward, we’re building toward something that is hopefully going to be very loving and passionate and exciting for our viewers,” she began. “…I think it would be a real disappointment to our viewers not to have a kiss between Elizzabeth and Nathan in season 11. And we really don’t want to disappoint them.”

McGarry shared a similar hint with Behar.

“Let’s say that Nathan finally gets a kiss,” McGarry said. “I won’t say who it’s from. But Nathan’s never kissed anybody on this show.”

