Where Was ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “We Wish You a Married Christmas,” premieres on Saturday, October 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha. Here’s everything you need to know about where it was filmed and the cast members who are bringing this movie to life.

‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Canada

This past summer, Heavy reported that “We Wish You a Married Christmas” was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and that the stars were so excited, they were telling viewers the movie was going to “blow people away.” Since then, the stars have revealed even more about the movie and why they’re so excited about it.

IMDb reported that the movie was filmed in Carman, Manitoba, a rural municipality about an hour southwest of Winnipeg. And it’s not the only Christmas movie filmed in that location. Pembina Valley Online listed the upcoming Hallmark movie “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” as filming in this area too.

Suzy Keck, owner of Crazy Lady’s Cafeteria in the region, told Pembina Valley Online: “They pulled out fake snow – what we really need, you know? And we had huge Christmas ornaments, a lot of Christmas trees, straw bales and they built up a little bit of a Christmas market and it looked so neat. I mean, it’s a film set, you know? It was beautiful. Love it.”

Back in 2020, “Project Christmas Wish” was also shot in Carman.

“We have a really nice community setting when it comes to Christmas…and when there’s snow and the lights, it’s really kind of a magical experience,” said Tyler King, Director of Economic Development, told Pembina Valley Online.

Winnipeg is also a popular location for Christmas movies. Save Money in Winnipeg listed a couple of movies that were produced there, such as “Crashing through the Snow” and “Tis The Season to be Merry.”

“We Wish You a Married Christmas” was originally titled “A Christmas Disconnect” while it was filmed. The movie was filmed from May 31 through June 20, 2022, MadLib Casting reported.

Polaha and Nichols shot a behind-the-scenes clip for the Hallmark Channel featuring an Alpaca.

Play

A Christmas Disconnect – Coming this Holiday Season Stars Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha introduce a very special guest from their all-new Christmas movie, "A Christmas Disconnect." 2022-07-11T23:20:15Z

The Alpaca also figures prominently in the movie’s poster, promising a unique experience for Hallmark fans.

Meet the Cast

Crown Media’s synopsis of the movie reads:

Becca (Nichols) and Robby (Polaha) are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. At the advice of their marriage coach, they head to a cozy Vermont inn just before Christmas with their dog Jerry. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and delays their departure. As Becca and Robby participate in the festive holiday activities in town, they slowly start to get caught up in the spirit of the season. The two begin to remember what drew them together in the first place and just may find themselves on the road to a very happily married Christmas.

Marisol Nichols plays Becca. According to her bio, she’s a three-time ALMA Award candidate, born in Chicago, who now lives in Los Angeles with her daughter Rain. Nichols co-starred in the “SAW” revival, “Spiral,” with Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock, and Max Minghella earlier this year. She also has starred in “Riverdale,” “Teen Wolf,” “NCIS,” and much more.

Judging from this Instagram post, she had an amazing time with the crew while filming in Canada.

She also posted these pictures along with a video, giving us an idea of what it’s like to film Christmas in July… or late June!

“It’s 2:30 in the morning but who can’t be having fun with all the Christmas Joy on set,” she wrote.

“Our Winter Wonderland in June filming at 3am. How’s your day? #behindthescenes #setlife,” she shared in another post.

“More behind the scenes fun. Watch until the end for my sleep hack for when I’m traveling for work. #setlife #behindthescenes,” she wrote in another post.

Kristoffer Polaha plays Robbie. According to his bio, he recently starred in “Wonder Woman 1984” and is featured in Universal Studios’ “Jurassic World Dominion.” Polaha is well known for his role in CW’s “Life Unexpected.” He also recently appeared in the cable comedy “Get Shorty” with Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd, the limited series “Condor,” and the forthcoming “Barstow” with Angie Harmon.

He recently made an Instagram Live with Nichols to talk about the new movie, and wrote in the comments: “Trigger Warning ⛔️ we discuss sensitive topics during this half hour.” The interview is filled with details about the movie and their work together. It would make a great podcast for a short walk!

He also posted this next reel on his Instagram account, and wrote: “On OCT. 22 @hallmarkchannel is launching their #countdowntochristmas with #WeWishYouAMarriedChristmas !!!”

He also shared a picture of himself with his son who recently turned 18.

“18 years old and it happened in the blink of an eye,” he mused in his post.

You’ll also find him on The Hallmarkies Podcast Network, talking about his new book, “Where the Sun Rises,” and a bit more about the movie.

Play

Kristoffer Polaha and Anna Gomez Authors Interview (Where the Sun Rises) Today Rachel is joined by Kristoffer Polaha and Anna Gomez to talk about their new book WHERE THE SUN RISES Make sure to pick up our sponsor for this episode WHERE THE SUN RISES by Kristoffer Polaha and Anna Gomez amzn.to/3LXKIbN (ad) For more information on WHERE THE SUN RISES and the Kona World go… 2022-10-09T06:00:10Z

Also starring in the movie are:

Claude Knowlton (Brian)

Brian Sills (Vince)

Amy Groening (Kayla)

René Escobar Jr. (Antonio)

Marina Stephenson Kerr (Gabby)

Lauren Cochrane (Cindy)

Lois Brothers (Judy)

Tom Young (Harold)

Gwen Bird (Jinny)

Derek Kun (Commercial Man)

Carolina Campos (Commercial Woman)

If you miss the premiere, the movie will also air:

Sunday, October 23 6/5c

Thursday, October 27 8/7c

Saturday, November 5 2/1c

Thursday, November 24 2a/1c

Tuesday, November 29 4/3c

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup