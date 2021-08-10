‘Wedding March 6’: Photos & Videos from Jack Wagner’s New Movie

Hallmark’s “Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6” is bringing fans the wedding they’ve been waiting for. Starring Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett, along with Caitlin Stryker and Nathan Witte, the movie is the long-awaited conclusion to the “Wedding March” series. Hallmark fans will be delighted to know that some photos and videos have been released revealing clues and spoilers about what to expect in this new movie.

This article will have SPOILERS for “Wedding March 6.”

Hallmark Released Official Press Photos for the New Movie

Hallmark has released a series of official press photos for the movie, which you can view below.

The official synopsis reads: “The modest wedding plans of a celebrity and his down-to-earth fiancée escalate while Mick gets an enticing opportunity Olivia won’t let him refuse, putting their own big day in jeopardy.”

On Instagram, Wagner shared this photo with the cast:

Photos Reveal That Mick & Olivia Do Get Married

In case you were worried about whether Mick and Olivia would really make it to the altar and seal their wedding with a kiss, press photos reveal that the wedding does happen. And it looks like it’s going to be absolutely beautiful.

There’s even an official press photo showing them kissing, which one can assume indicates they will go through with the wedding and do get married.

The wedding appears to be a gorgeous affair.

Olivia’s dress is breathtaking.

There’s even a press photo showing Mick putting a wedding on her finger, while he wears one. So it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a last-minute cancelation that stops the wedding.

A Trailer Has Also Been Released

Ever since Mick proposed to Olivia in “Wedding March 5,” fans have been waiting for this day to finally arrive.

Hallmark has also released previews and trailers for “Wedding March 6.” Here’s a trailer released one week ago.





Preview – Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 – Starring Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett star in "Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6," premiering Saturday, August 14 at 9/8c. 2021-07-30T18:55:31Z

In the trailer, Mick assures Olivia that he wants her to have the wedding she’s always dreamed of and not simply a wedding she’s settling for. There’s also a clip of Olivia saying, “I think if we just focus on making each other happy, everything will fall into place.”

Hallmark describes the movie as “The Wedding March finale five years in the making.”

The Hallmarkies Podcast recently hosted an interview with Caitlin Stryker, who’s starring in the movie. You can listen to the podcast below.





Ready for Wedding March: Actress Caitlin Stryker Interview (#weddingmarch) Today Rachel had the chance to talk to actress Caitlin Stryker who plays the latest bride in 'Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6' Follow Caitlin on instagram instagram.com/caitstryker/ For our Summer Nights wave 2 preview pdst.fm/e/traffic.megaphone.fm/ADV8894421414.mp3?updated=1626883838 Check out our merch store for all your favorite designs teepublic.com/stores/hallmarkies?ref_id=8581 Please support the podcast on patreon at… 2021-08-09T06:00:10Z

“Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6” premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 14, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

If you’re in Canada, however, you’ll need to wait until August 21 to watch the movie on Super Channel Heart & Home.

“Sealed with a Kiss” will be the finale for the “Wedding March” series.

