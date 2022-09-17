Where Was ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest “Fall Into Love” movie, “Wedding of a Lifetime,” premieres on Saturday, September 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Brooke D’Orsay and Jonathan Bennett.

‘Wedding of a Lifetime ‘Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia

“Wedding of a Lifetime” was filmed in the Vancouver, British Columbia, region of Canada, Vancouver Sun reported. According to the report, the movie was filmed in early July.

Much of the cast, including Robyn Bradley, is from Vancouver, and the movie’s production company is also from Burnaby, British Columbia. This area is a popular filming location for many Hallmark movies.

The casting was overseen by Jackie Lind, who is also from Vancouver.

Jonathan Bennett shared this behind-the-scenes photoshoot below. How awkward is this and so perfect at the same time! This film has a unique premise compared to many others in the Hallmark franchise.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis from Crown Media reads: “Darby (D’Orsay) and Jake (Bennett) are an engaged couple who have been together since their days as high school sweethearts in their close-knit mountain town. Over the years they have found themselves in a rut and out of love. As Darby and Jake prepare to break the news of their separation to their families, they inadvertently find themselves entered in a ‘romantic relationship competition’ hosted by a popular national daytime TV show after being nominated by the whole town. The grand prize is a televised, all-expenses-paid ‘Wedding of a Lifetime!’ Though Darby and Jake are uncomfortable pretending they are still engaged, they decide to continue with the show. Neither of them wants to disappoint their family and friends, and being on the show could potentially give both their careers a boost. Will the charade end with Darby and Jake coming clean and going their separate ways, or will the competition rekindle their romance?”

Jonathan Bennett plays Jake. According to his bio, he made his debut in the feature film industry with the mega-hit “Mean Girls.” Bennett starred in the film with Lindsay Lohan.

Bennet lives in Los Angeles with husband, Jaymes Vaughan, and their dog Bradley. They were the first homosexual couple to appear on the cover of The Knot.

In an interview with Deadline, Bennett said, “I love working with Hallmark and am grateful to expand our work together as an executive producer on this project. While it’s always fun to act in these movies, it has been a very different and rewarding experience to work on the filmmaking side and to collaborate with such talented people behind the scenes to bring it to life. I’m so proud of this story and hope the fans love it as much as I do.”

He added: “Working on this movie was so much fun because I didn’t only get to act in it, I also got to executive produce it, which was an absolute blast.”

On this quick quiz posted on Instagram, he quickly responded “Ohio” when asked what his favorite place to visit during the fall season is. It certainly is a beautiful place. But might be a little biased, being originally from that state!

The filming of the movie seemed like it was a lot of fun, including getting paid to battle in suds on a gorgeous day, as he shared in the video below.

He also shared some of his outfits for the movie.

In this next post, Bennett shared that he’s proud to be able to tell these stories with Hallmark.

“Day 10 of filming, who’s ready for the weekend?” he said in another post with D’Orsay.

He was very happy about sharing this selfie of the new characters for this movie.

Brooke D’Orsay plays Darby. She recently appeared as a lead actor in Hallmark’s “A Dickens of a Holiday!” and “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. According to her bio, she previously starred in the original series “Royal Pains,” which aired on USA Network, and had a recurring role on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

Her role as the bereaved diva Deb Dobkins in the comedy-drama series “Drop Dead Diva” on Lifetime is another reason why many of her fans are familiar with her.

Before posting about her new movie, she shared a post in 2021 about her “Dickens of a Holiday” movie. But she tends to be more private online, with only six Instagram posts and more than 34,000 followers.

Also starring in the movie are:

David Kaye

Mark Brandon

Barry W. Levy

Robyn Bradley

Bailee Reid

Jamall Johnson

