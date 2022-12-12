‘Wedding Veil’ Star Gushes Over Sweet Moment on Set: ‘Gives Me All the Feels’

While Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser film the new “The Wedding Veil” trilogy, a sweet moment happened on set that warmed the heart of one of the Hallmark stars. Sweeney revealed how the cast supported the release of her new Christmas movie while they were filming one of new “The Wedding Veil” installments.

“The Wedding Veil” films return in January. “The Wedding Veil Expectations” airs on January 7 with a focus on Chabert’s character, Avery, and her husband Peter (Kevin McGarry.) Then “The Wedding Veil Inspiration” airs on January 14 with a focus on Reeser’s character, Emma, and life with her husband Paolo (played by Paolo Bernardini.) After that, “The Wedding Veil Journey” airs on January 21 with a focus on Sweeney’s character Tracy and Victor Webster’s Nick, Tracy’s husband.

The Cast Watched Sweeney’s New Christmas Movie Together During Breaks on the Set

Sweeney revealed on Instagram that the cast gathered together to watch her Christmas movie, “A Magical Christmas Village,” in between takes on the set of the new “The Wedding Veil” trilogy.

“I am so grateful to have such incredibly supportive friends!! We were filming late together on a night which happened to be the premiere of #amagicalchristmasvillage. So while we were filming #theweddingveil everyone cozied up to watch and enjoy the movie during our breaks in between takes,” she wrote.

She continued, writing: ” @autumn_reeser @thereallacey @_misterpaul_ & @wardrobegirls_ were cheering on every scene. Gave me all the feels. ☺️”

Sweeney shared the post when “A Magical Christmas Village” was re-airing on The Hallmark Channel.

Chabert replied, “Loved it!”

Fellow Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach replied, “❤️❤️❤️,” and Cameron Mathison and Danica McKellar also responded with happy emojis of their own.

Reeser wrote, “And your performance made us all cry!!! Love you, love your light. ✨”

There’s One More Week of Filming Left

In an Instagram post on December 12, Sweeney shared that there’s just one more week left of filming.

That’s “cutting it close,” she wrote, noting that the first movie in the trilogy premieres on January 7.

She continued: “But I’m not worried. Everyone has taken such care to make sure these movies are so special. I’m having so much fun working with @iamvictorwebster again!!”

Sweeney and the rest of the cast have enjoyed beautiful experiences while filming this new set of movies.

Chabert shared this photo and talked about the movie too.

She wrote, “The wonderful @peterbenson889 directed the 4th story in #TheWeddingVeil series. @kevin_mcgarry_w and I had so much fun revisiting Peter and Avery’s story. These movies typically end once the characters fall in love, but this time we get to see what happens in their lives and relationship after the wedding.”

Benson replied, “always the best time working with you my friend! Can’t wait for everyone to see the next chapter for these characters…”

She also shared this photo while they were filming.

Reeser shared a photo too.

Reeser talked about filming in Greece and what a whirlwind the fall was.

“When I started the year, I certainly didn’t think I would be ending it in Greece! Another step on the journey of surrender, faith and learning to receive these gifts from the Divine,” she wrote.

