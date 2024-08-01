Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting August 1, 2024

Hallmark Mystery Premiere: ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery’

The newest Hallmark mystery is bound to be a doggone good one (sorry, couldn’t resist!) On Friday, August 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern time, Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier team up for “Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery.” Hallmark’s synopsis reads, “When Jazz Ramsey and her crime detection dog stumble upon an old crime scene, the K9 trainer, her star pup, and ex-boyfriend and lead detective are thrown into the investigation.”

Hallmark Channel Premiere: ‘Junebug’

Autumn Reeser has been working on bringing her 20th Hallmark movie “Junebug” to life for the last five years and it’s finally here! Co-starring with Aaron O’Connell, the movie is about Juniper, a book editor turning 40, who is “reconnected with an eight-year-old version of herself who questions her life choices, including the dream of writing her own stories,” per Hallmark. Catch the premiere on Saturday, August 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Summer Getaways, Coming Right Up!

Longing for a great summer vacay? The next best thing might be tuning into one. On Sunday, August 4, Hallmark Channel features a marathon of summer getaway movies, starting with “Making Waves” at 10 a.m. Eastern time. That’ll be followed by “You Had Me at Aloha,” “Summer Villa,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” an encore presentation of “Junebug,” “Sand Dollar Cove” and “All Summer Long.”

Check Out Where Your Favorite Stars Are

Facebook Live With Rachel Skarsten & Corey Sevier

Ahead of the premiere of “Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery,” stars Skarsten and Sevier will take part in a Facebook Live chat on Thursday, August 1 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. To watch, head over to the Hallmark Mystery Facebook page.

Facebook Live With Autumn Reeser & Aaron O’Connell

“Junebug” stars Reeser and O’Connell will chat about making their new movie, what they were like as kids, and address lots of other questions during a Facebook Live session on Friday, August 2 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Head over to the Hallmark Channel Facebook page to watch!

Erica Durance at Steel City Con

Hallmark star Erica Durance will appear at one of the largest comic cons — conventions where fans can meet and hear from their favorite pop culture icons — Steel City Con in Pittsburgh this weekend. The “Smallville” alum will appear with former co-star Tom Welling for a Q&A on Friday, August 2 at 3 p.m., and has photo ops scheduled throughout the weekend.

Torrey DeVitto Chats With Best-Selling Author Gretchin Rubin

Hallmark’s Torrey DeVitto held one of her periodic “Stream of Consciousness” Instagram Live interviews on July 29, with best-selling author Gretchin Rubin, an expert on happiness and human emotion. Their full conversation can be viewed here.

Plan Ahead! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Hang Out With Benjamin Ayres, Ashley Williams & Nikki DeLoach Online!

In advance of their October 27th Dance Party to End ALZ in Los Angeles, Nikki DeLoach and Ashley Williams will participate in an Instagram Live “InstaThon” fundraising party with Benjamin Ayres‘ Romance University on Monday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. With each donation sent in during the live event — with 100% of money raised going directly to the Alzheimer’s Association — the stars will celebrate the donors by name. And anyone who donates $100 or more will be put into a drawing — two lucky winners who are able to get to AL for the October 27 event will get to join Ayres at his table for the night! Head over to Romance University’s Instagram page on Monday night for the InstaThon.

Lindy Booth Does Hamlet

Hallmark actress Lindy Booth, who’s part of the star-studded cast of Hallmark’s upcoming Holidazed series, will appear in Asheville next weekend in “HAMLET: A Play in 100 Minutes,” an outdoor performance put on by Venture Shakespeare. Locals can bring a picnic blanket or chairs and enjoy the play on Friday, August 9 or Saturday, August 10 — both starting at 7 p.m.

Ginna Claire Mason & Friends in Concert Fundraiser

On August 12, Hallmark and Broadway star Ginna Claire Mason will headline the “No Place Like Home” concert fundraiser organized by the Nolensville Historical Society to restore a historic home near Nashville. Mason is bringing along a bunch of musical friends including Hallmark alum Laura Osnes and “American Idol” season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham. The August 12 concert is at 7 p.m. at The Franklin Theater with tickets available here.

Hope your first weekend of August is a sweet one, Hallmarkies!