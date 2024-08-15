Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting August 15, 2024

This weekend, you can beat the heat with cool ways to connect with your favorite Hallmark stars. The latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner is full of ways to add a little Hallmark goodness to the days ahead, from Thursday, August 15 through Sunday, August 18, 2024.

We’ve got details on everything from what to watch to who’s hanging out where! Ready to get started? Let’s go!

Hallmark Schedule Highlights

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days.

Hallmark Channel Premiere: ‘A Costa Rican Wedding’

Things are getting steamy in Central America for Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell in “A Costa Rican Wedding,” premiering on Saturday, August 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern time. According to Hallmark’s overview, “a clumsy maid of honor gets help from her handsome nemesis when things go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding.”

Destination Movie Marathon

If “A Costa Rican Wedding” gets you in the mood for more romances in far-off lands, tune into Hallmark Channel on Sunday, August 18 starting at 10 a.m. Eastern time for a marathon of Hallmark classics in remote locations. The day kicks off with “Hearts Down Under” and also includes Andrew Walker’s “Safari Romance,” Lacey Chabert’s “Groundswell” and “Savoring Paris” with Bethany Joy Lenz.

‘Aurora Teagarden’ Movie Marathon

Fans of Candace Cameron Bure’s popular “Aurora Teagarden” franchise can settle in for a Hallmark Mysteries marathon of six back-to-back classics on Saturday, August 17 starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time with “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reap What You Sew.”

This Weekend’s Hallmark Schedules

You can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Check Out Where Your Favorite Stars Are

Want to know what your favorite Hallmark stars are up to this weekend? Here’s where to find some of them!

Autumn Reeser Kicks Off Workshop Inspired by ‘Junebug’

If you loved Hallmark’s “Junebug” starring Autumn Reeser and Aaron O’Connell (which will air again on Saturday, August 17 at 10 p.m. Eastern time) Reeser is inviting fans to dive deeper into the themes of the movie with her via a four-week online workshop she’s conducting, called “Connect With Your Inner Child.” It kicks off on August 15 and all the details are here.

Alicia Witt Performs in Nashville

If you happen to be in Nashville, you can catch Hallmark actress and singer/songwriter Alicia Witt — fresh off her role in the hit thriller “Longlegs” — performing at the City Winery on August 15 at 7:30 p.m. Details and tickets are here.

Plan Ahead! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Hallmark+ to Launch on September 10 With New Shows & Movies

Hallmark just announced that its new and improved streaming service, Hallmark+, will launch on September 10, with a full slate of new programming including three “Jane Mysteries” movies with Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar, a new talk show hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, and the premiere of “The Chicken Sisters” TV series. Full details here.

Jonathan Bennett Hosting New Season of ‘Halloween Wars’

Jonathan Bennett’s 2023 return as host of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” was such a ratings hit that he’s coming back in 2024, per Variety. The show returns on September 22, starting with an hour-long special called “Road to Halloween Wars” at 8 p.m. Eastern time, following by the season premiere.

Win Tickets to See Aimee Garcia at Comic Con 2025

“The Cases of Mystery Lane” star Aimee Garcia, who’s launching her first comic book into the world (“Day of the Dead Girl”) is giving away two tickets to San Diego Comic Con from July 23 – 27, 2025 that will include flights, hotel, VIP access, an autographed comic book, and more. You pay to sign up for the sweepstakes, with all money going to support Lurie Children’s Hospital. Details here.

‘Full House’ Cast to Reunite at 90s Con

They may not always see eye-to-eye, but Hallmark star Jodie Sweetin and Hallmark alum Candace Cameron Bure are happy to reunite with each other and their “Full House” castmates Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber at 90s Con, scheduled for September 13 – 15 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Their just-announced appearances will take place on Saturday and Sunday only; full details here.

Hope your weekend is wonderful, Hallmarkies!