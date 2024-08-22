Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting August 22, 2024

Our latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner is full of ways to infuse the days ahead with lots of Hallmark goodness, from Thursday, August 22 through Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Whether you’re wondering what to watch or you’re curious about where your favorite stars are, we’ve got you covered. Ready to get started? Let’s dive in!

Hallmark Schedule Highlights

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days.

Hallmark Mystery Premiere: ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries’

Beloved “When Calls The Heart” on-screen couple Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith are modern-day sleuthers in the new “Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,” which premieres on Friday, August 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern time. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “When advice columnist Nelly finds her childhood friend Dahlia’s boyfriend dead, she joins Detective Michael to help find the killer and prove that prime suspect Dahlia is not the perpetrator.”

Hallmark Channel Premiere: “The Magic of Lemon Drops”

Over on Hallmark Channel, Lyndsy Fonseca and Ian Harding team up for the premiere of “The Magic of Lemon Drops” on Saturday, August 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. “When Lolly’s Aunt gives her three magical lemon drops,” Hallmark’s synopsis reads, “she gets to experience what her life would have been like if she had made different choices and lived those unfulfilled dreams.”

Scrumptious Sunday Movie Marathon

A word of caution: you might get a little hungry tuning into Hallmark Channel on Sunday, August 25, as a marathon of Hallmark classics centered around chocolate, wine and romantic restaurants kics off at with “Taste of Summer” at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Other yummy Hallmark originals scheduled to air that day include “Raise a Glass” and “Sweeter Than Chocolate.”

This Weekend’s Hallmark Schedules

You can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Check Out Where Your Favorite Stars Are

Want to know what your favorite Hallmark stars are up to this weekend? Here’s where to find and even connect with some of them!

Facebook Live With Pascale Hutton & Kavan Smith

To celebrate their new movie together, “Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,” Hutton and Smith will host a Facebook Live session on August 22, 2024, at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Watch it live or catch the recording on Hallmark Mystery’s Facebook page.

Erin Cahill Flexes Her Pink Power at Power Morphicon

Did you know that before she was a Hallmark queen, Erin Cahill was the pink Power Ranger?! Yep — she was in video games and the TV series in 2001 and 2002, per IMDb. This Friday and Saturday she’s meeting fans at Power Morphicon — celebrating 30 years of Power Rangers — in Pasadena, California.

Ben Hollingsworth is Ready to Rock the Pickle!

Longtime Hallmark star Ben Hollingsworth will play pickleball for a great cause on August 24, raising funds for Melanoma Canada at the Rock the Pickle event in Ontario. The “Whitewater Romance” star will be among the celebrity participants, which also include Billy Baldwin and “Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire.

Katie Cassidy at Tampa Bay Comic Con

“A Royal Christmas Crush” star Katie Cassidy — who’s also known for her roles on “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Gossip Girl” — will be at Tampa Bay Comic Con this weekend, meeting and taking photos with fans from August 22 — 25. No word on if her real-life Hallmark beau Stephen Huszar will be by her side!

Save the Date! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Erica Durance & Laura Vandervoort @ Salute to Smallville

Before they were Hallmark stars, Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort had a huge following on the series “Smallville.” On October 5 & 6, members of the cast will reunite for the first-ever Salute to Smallville fan convention in Troy Hills, New Jersey. Full details here. BTW — Durance will also be at Comic Con Panama meeting “Smallville” fans on August 31 and September 1.

Hallmark Christmas Experience: Individual Ticket Week

If you’ve been considering a road trip to Kansas City for the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience — happening every weekend in December with a different batch of eight to 11 top stars, from Tyler Hynes to Andie MacDowell — individual tickets are on sale this week! If you already purchased a Be Merry or Find Magic package, you can also add on individual events, which are all outlined on the website.

Countdown to Christmas

A little hard to believe, but Countdown to Christmas is less than two months away! The festivities kick off this year on October 18 and Hallmark Channel has promised 40 all-new original movies. While they haven’t announced the full lineup yet, here are the ones we can confirm are happening!

Hallmark+ Hack: Plan Ahead to Save $$

Hallmark’s streaming service Hallmark Movies Now (HMN) will become Hallmark+ on September 10, and while there is a rate increase to account for all the new programming planned there, we’ve found some ways to save!

For those who already subscribe to HMN, you don’t have to do anything; the service will automatically become Hallmark+ on the 10th, with all the older movies you love and tons of new content. If you paid the annual subscription rate, that won’t increase from $59.99 to the new $79.99 rate until your renewal date (so, for example, if you subscribed in February, your rate would change next February). If you currently pay the monthly rate of $5.99 for HMN and your September service is paid before the 10th, you should be charged $5.99 for the month of September and $7.99 per month after that.

If you’re not subscribed yet, free trials are available here and those who sign up for $59.99 now won’t have to pay the higher price for another year. So…(hint hint) if you happen to sign up in early September for HMN for $59.99, that’s what you’ll pay for the whole first year of Hallmark+ until your renewal date the following September.

Hope your weekend is amazing, Hallmarkies!