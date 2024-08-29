Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting August 29, 2024

The Labor Day 2024 edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner is packed with ways to infuse your long weekend with lots of Hallmark goodness, from Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2, 2024.

Whether you’re wondering what to watch or you’re curious about where your favorite stars are, we’ve got you covered. Ready to get started? Here we go!

Hallmark Schedule Highlights

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days.

Hallmark Channel Premiere: “Head Over Heels”

Rebecca Dalton and Olivier Renaud team up for the premiere of “Head Over Heels” on Saturday, August 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, Dalton plays a designer who’s “in over her head when she lands a job with a demanding shoe fashionista with a charming PR guru. Can she balance success and romance or will she fall head over heels trying?”

Labor Day Weekend Fan Favorites Movie Marathon

Kick off September by bingeing some of your favorite Hallmark classics with a two-day “Fan Favorites Movie Marathon!” Beginning Sunday, September 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern time, Hallmark Channel will air back-to-back faves on Sunday and Monday. The marathon kicks off with Autumn Reeser and Jesse Metcalfe in “A Country Wedding.” The Sunday lineup also includes “Matching Hearts” and “The Perfect Catch,” while Monday’s lineup includes oldies but goodies like “Winter Castle” and “It Was Always You.”

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Hallmark Channel Premiere

Hallmark Channel’s Labor Day movie marathon wraps up with a special premiere of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters.” Though the newest movie in the long-running franchise first debuted on Hallmark Mystery in July, the cast is thrilled their latest caper will now reach an even wider audience on Hallmark Channel, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

‘Crossword Mysteries’ Marathon

If you’re getting excited for Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott’s upcoming new movie, “His & Hers,” you can revisit the duo’s popular “Crossword Mysteries” franchise on Sunday, September 1. Beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Hallmark Mystery will air six back-to-back “Crossword Mysteries!”

Full Weekend Hallmark Schedules

You can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Check Out Where Your Favorite Stars Are

Want to know what your favorite Hallmark stars are up to this Labor Day weekend? Lots of them are relaxing with friends and family, but here’s where you can catch up with several stars this weekend!

Live YouTube Chat With Brennan Elliott

In anticipation of the “His & Hers” premiere on September 7, which will be Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert’s 10th Hallmark movie together, Elliott will appear LIVE on the “Chat With Roxanne” podcast on Thursday, August 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. You can participate via YouTube here.

Instagram Live With Benjamin Ayres

Fans of Benjamin Ayres’ Romance University have raised an amazing $10,000 for Nikki DeLoach and Ashley Williams’ upcoming Dance Party to End Alzheimer’s, happening on October 27 in Los Angeles. To celebrate, Ayres will host an Instagram Live on Sunday, September 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern time and reveal which of the donors will be randomly chosen as the winner of a seat at his table at the LA charity event. He’s promised he’ll be giving away other fun Romance University goodies, too. Head over to Romance University’s Instagram feed to check in with Ben on Sunday!

Erica Durance at Comic Con Panama

If you just happen to be swinging through Panama this weekend, Erica Durance will be appearing at Comic Con Panama, meeting fans of her former hit show, “Smallville,” on August 31 and September 1.

Autumn Reeser on ‘Broad Ideas’ Podcast

Hallmark’s Autumn Reeser was the featured guest on the new August 26 episode of Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen’s “Broad Ideas” podcast. Their 90-minute conversation touches upon Hallmark, her time on “The O.C.,” solo-parenting, her spiritual journey, and more. You can listen here.

Save the Date! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Fall Baking Class With Erin Cahill

Fall is just around the corner! To celebrate, Adua Ring will host a “Hungry for Hallmark” virtual baking class with special guest Erin Cahill on October 1 at 6 p.m. Eastern time. Since Cahill will be starring in the new fall movie “Autumn on Apple Hill,” they’ll bake apple tarts as they chat about everything from cooking to movies. Find details on signing up for the Zoom class here; while the event is free, they are collecting donations of any amount to benefit Comfort Cases, an organization that provides necessities to children in foster care.

Hallmark Stars Featured in September Show Premieres

Keep an eye out for Hallmark star sightings on other networks in September! Multiple actors are branching out this fall with roles on new and returning TV series. Here are a few to watch for:

Jonathan Bennett‘s new season as host of “Halloween Wars” premieres on Food Network on September 22

Erica Durance appears in Fox’s highly-buzzed-about crime drama “Murders in a Small Town,” premiering on September 24

Jocelyn Hudon becomes a series regular on NBC’s “Chicago Fire” with its season premiere on September 25

Melissa Peterman co-stars in the new Reba McEntire-led comedy “Happy’s Place,” premiering on NBC on October 18

Hallmark+ to Start Filming Another New Series

Hallmark just revealed that it will start filming another new TV series in September called “Ripple.” The show will air on Hallmark+, which launches on September 10 with the debut of “The Chicken Sisters” drama series. Heavy has the scoop on “Ripple” here.

Ryan Paevey to Host Fan Gathering

Though Ryan Paevey has stepped away from acting, he’s got lots of fans who still want to meet him. The former Hallmark star has told his Instagram followers he’s planning a free gathering in the San Diego area in early 2025, with details to be determined. Meanwhile, he plans to release his next collection of Fortunate Wanderer handmade jewelry on September 29.

Hope your long weekend is fun and relaxing, Hallmarkies!