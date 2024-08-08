Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting August 8, 2024

Hallmark Channel Premiere: ‘My Dreams of You’

Skyler Samuels teams with Kapil Talwalkar for the premiere of “My Dreams of You” on Saturday, August 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern time. According to Hallmark’s overview, the movie is about a woman named Grace who has “recurring dreams about a handsome stranger named Michael due to a mix-up in Dream Central. When they finally meet in person, Grace is shocked to learn he has no idea who she is.”

‘Mystery 101’ Marathon

For those who miss Kristoffer Polaha and Jill Wagner’s “Mystery 101” mysteries, six of the seven installments will air back-to-back on Sunday, August 11, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time. The marathon begins with the first movie from January 2019, “Mystery 101: Playing Dead,” and the last movie of the series, “Deadly History” from September 2021, will wrap up the marathon at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

This Weekend’s Hallmark Schedules

You can always find Hallmark Channel's entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery's lineup for the weekend here.

Kapil Talwalkar Premieres Play at Same Time as New Hallmark Movie

While Kapil Talwalkar’s new Hallmark movie, “My Dreams of You,” premieres on Saturday night, he’ll be on stage at the Rogue Machine theater in Los Angeles, co-starring the comedic play “Human Error” on its opening night. The play is scheduled to run through September 1.

Lindy Booth Does Hamlet

Hallmark actress Lindy Booth, who’s part of the star-studded cast of Hallmark’s upcoming Holidazed series, will appear in Asheville this weekend in “HAMLET: A Play in 100 Minutes,” an outdoor performance put on by Venture Shakespeare. Locals can bring a picnic blanket or chairs and enjoy the play on Friday, August 9 or Saturday, August 10 — both starting at 7 p.m.

Schuyler Fisk Co-Stars in New ‘Tom Slick’ Podcast Series

Schuyler Fisk, who will soon star in Hallmark’s new series, “The Chicken Sisters,” currently co-stars on the popular podcast series “Tom Slick: Mystery Hunter” alongside Owen Wilson and Sissy Spacek. According to iHeart, it’s “an action-packed series that will take listeners on a thrilling ride – based on the untold, mostly true tale of explorer, scientific legend and alleged spy, Tom Slick, the most interesting man you’ve never heard of.” The eight-episode series is out now.

Ginna Claire Mason & Friends in Concert Fundraiser

Hallmark and Broadway star Ginna Claire Mason headlines the “No Place Like Home” concert this Monday, August 12 at 7 p.m. in Franklin, Tennessee. The fundraiser organized by the Nolensville Historical Society to restore a historic home near Nashville. Mason is bringing along a bunch of musical friends including Hallmark alum Laura Osnes and “American Idol” season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham. Tickets are available here.

Plan Ahead! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Last Chance to Submit Questions for the Hearties Family Reunion

The organizers of the Hearties Family Reunion, taking place in Richmond, British Columbia, from September 13 – 15, have extended the time period for receiving questions for attendees and other fans for cast members who will be at the event. You can submit questions through Friday, August 9 here.

Autumn Reeser Leads Workshop for Fans & Spiritual Seekers

If you loved Hallmark’s “Junebug” starring Autumn Reeser and Aaron O’Connell last weekend, Reeser is inviting fans to dive deeper with her via a four-week online workshop she’s conducting, called “Connect With Your Inner Child.” It kicks off on August 15 and all the details are here.

Alison Sweeney Returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’

Alison Sweeney will return to the soap opera where she got her start, “Days of Our Lives,” for a story arc she’s already filmed, according to TV Insider. She’ll appear on the soap for the first time in two years. The episodes will stream on Peacock starting in 2025. In the meantime, Sweeney’s been filming a new Hallmark movie she also produced, coming soon!

Hope your weekend is wonderful, Hallmarkies!