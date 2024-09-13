Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: September 13 – 15, 2024

Hope you’ve got plenty of free time this weekend, because your Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner is jam-packed with Hallmark goodness to watch and do from Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 15, 2024. Ready to to have some fun? Let’s do this!

Hallmark Mystery Premiere: “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening”

The Cases are back! The second installment of Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia’s clever and funny mystery franchise, “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening,” premieres on Friday, September 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. According to Hallmark, Birdie and Alden Case’s relationship strengthens in the movie as they discover a mutual interest for True Crime. “But when their favorite podcaster is found dead,” the synopsis reads, “it is up to The Cases to listen to the clues.”

Hallmark Channel Premiere: “The Heiress & The Handyman”

Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier co-star in this brand new rom-com, which premieres on Saturday, September 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Hallmark’s description of the movie reads, “After losing her fortune, an heiress moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor for the handyman. To live up to her family’s legacy, he helps her compete at the county fair.”

Hallmark+ Premieres Weekend Episodes for 2 New Series

Hallmark+ launched on September 10, giving fans a new place to stream their favorite Hallmark movies (over 600 Christmas classics alone!) and catch new original shows and movies. If you already binged on all the new content, we’ve got good news: two of the debut series — “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert” and “The Chicken Sisters” — dropped new episodes on Thursday, September 12 so you can watch them this weekend!

Full Weekend Hallmark Schedules

You can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Curious where your favorite Hallmark stars are this weekend and beyond? From events to interviews, here’s where you can catch up with some of your favorite Hallmark celebs!

ONLINE EVENTS:

Facebook Live With Aimee Garcia & Paul Campbell

To celebrate the premiere of “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening,” Garcia and Campbell met up on Thursday, September 12 for a Facebook Live with fans and Campbell said he thinks it’s the first sequel ever to be even better than the original movie. To watch their 35-minute conversation, click here.

Facebook Live With ‘The Chicken Sisters’ Cast

The primary cast of “The Chicken Sisters,” the new drama series on Hallmark+, joined People’s Breanne Heldman for a Facebook Live on Thursday, September 12. You can watch Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson and Wendie Malick chat and laugh about their experiences making the show by clicking here.

Facebook Live With Jodie Sweetin & Corey Sevier

Yep, a THIRD Facebook Live is scheduled with the stars of this weekend’s Hallmark Channel premiere, “The Heiress and the Handyman.” You can watch Sweetin and Sevier live on Friday, September 13 at 1 p.m. Eastern time at the Hallmark Channel Facebook page.

LIVE EVENTS:

Hearties Reunion: Weekend Updates

If you’re not able to make it to the 2024 Hearties Reunion, a special weekend held from September 13 – 15 with fellow Hearties on the set of “When Calls The Heart,” you can join in some of the fun via social media. The event opens its doors on Friday evening with cast appearances all day on Saturday. Watch for tweets using the #2024Hearties hashtag here and track Instagram updates here.

Hallmark Stars at Chicago Epic Cons

Multiple Hallmark stars are in Chicago this weekend for Epic Cons, a fan convention featuring actors who’ve played first responders on a wide array of TV dramas, from “Grey’s Anatomy” to “The Rookie.” If you’re in the area on September 14 and 15, you can purchase tickets for meet-and-greets, photo ops and celebrity panels with Hallmark stars including Sarah Drew, Jessy Schram, Beau Mirchoff, Colin Donnell, and Rick Hoffman.

Who Runs The World?

Hallmark’s Tamera Mowry-Housley will be the keynote speaker at the Run the World Summit in the Ontario town of Mississauga on October 5, designed as a day of inspiration for women who are aspiring entrepreneurs, content creators, company founders and those looking to connect with those who are.

SAVE THE DATE:

October 31 – November 2, 2024: Halloween & Harvest Festival in Conyers, Georgia

November 29 – December 22, 2024: Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City

December 13 – 15, 2024: Christmas Con in New Jersey

Hope your weekend is wonderful, Hallmarkies!