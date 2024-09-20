Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting September 20, 2024

The weekend is here! Not sure what to watch or how to connect with your favorite Hallmark stars? That’s what Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner is for! Read on for programming highlights and star events from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22, 2024 — plus some fun events you might want to plan ahead for.

Ready to to have some fun? Let’s go!

Hallmark Channel Premiere: “Falling Together”

This is an extra special premiere, purposefully happening on World Alzheimer’s Day because of the partnership star Ashley Williams forged with the Alzheimer’s Association, creating this movie to help lift up anyone impacted by the disease. The premise was inspired by her own life, from a failed chili party to the difficult Alzheimer’s journey her own mom went through, but has plenty of laughs, too! Hallmark favorite Paul Campbell co-stars in “Falling Together,” which premieres on Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

New Hallmark+ Premieres:

For those who’ve subscribed to the new Hallmark+, the streamer premiered a bunch of new programming on September 19 so you can binge it all on the weekend! There are new episodes of the unscripted feel-good show “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert” (the latest features her dear friend Kaley Cuoco!) and the scripted family drama “The Chicken Sisters.”

There are also two new movies available to stream this weekend: “Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway” starring Jessica Sipos and Dan Jeannotte and “The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby” with Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar.

Full Weekend Hallmark Schedules

You can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Christmas is Coming!

Did you hear!? Hallmark just announced the full holiday movie lineups for Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Mystery’s Miracles of Christmas and Hallmark+’s brand new holiday series. It all adds up to 47 original movies and so many episodes of new series we lost count! Get the entire schedule and star lineup here.

Curious where your favorite Hallmark stars are this weekend and beyond? From events to interviews, here’s where you can catch up with some of your favorite Hallmark celebs!

STAR CHATS:

Facebook Live With Ashley Williams & Paul Campbell

To celebrate the premiere of “Falling Together,” Williams and Campbell met up on Thursday, September 19 for a fun Facebook Live with fans and to discuss the making of the movie. To watch their 36-minute conversation, click here.

Also! If the movie inspires you to participate in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you can check this site to see if there’s one happening in a city near you this fall!

Facebook Live With Lacey Chabert

To chat about her new unscripted Hallmark+ series, “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert,” the actress met up in a Facebook Live with the two Los Angeles party planners — Lisa Friedman & Marisa Lainer — who help her on the show to plan and throw a surprise party in just three days for deserving everyday heroes. To hear some great behind-the-scenes stories from the trio, click here.

UPCOMING CELEB APPEARANCES:

Who Runs The World?

Hallmark’s Tamera Mowry-Housley will be the keynote speaker at the Run the World Summit in the Ontario town of Mississauga on October 5, designed as a day of inspiration for women who are aspiring entrepreneurs, content creators, company founders and those looking to connect with those who are.

The Lucky Few Farm Festival with Kristoffer Polaha

Longtime Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha and actor David DeSanctis, who co-starred in Hallmark’s “Color My World With Love,” will appear at the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s “Lucky Few Farm Festival” in Reno. On October 19 from 10am – 3pm, both stars will be available for meet-and-greets during the festival, which includes crafts, games, hayrides, face painting and more. Details and tickets are here.

The night before, on October 18 starting at 6 p.m., Polaha will be part of the Night to Give dinner at the Hidden Valley Country Club. Tickets to that fundraiser can be purchased here.

Dance Party to End ALZ with Ashley Williams & Nikki DeLoach

Williams and her Hallmark bestie, Nikki DeLoach, will co-host the 7th annual Dance Party to End ALZ — a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association on October 27 at 6 p.m. Eastern time in Los Angeles, according to the event’s website. Williams’ sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, founded the event, which has raised more than $1.8 million for Alzheimer’s research since 2017. Fans are welcome to attend and dance the night away with Williams, DeLoach and their special guests, including Hallmark stars Benjamin Ayres and Andrew Walker.

UPCOMING FAN CONVENTIONS:

October 31 – November 2, 2024: Halloween & Harvest Festival in Conyers, Georgia

November 29 – December 22, 2024: Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City

December 13 – 15, 2024: Christmas Con in New Jersey

Hope your weekend is amazing, Hallmarkies!