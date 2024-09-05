Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting September 5, 2024

There’s lots to look forward to this weekend! Tap into the latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner to ensure the next few days — from Thursday, September 5 through Sunday, September 8, 2024 — include lots of Hallmark goodness, from sweet movies to celeb sightings.

Ready to get started? Here we go!

Hallmark Schedule Highlights

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner highlights programming you won’t want to miss this weekend!

Hallmark Channel Premiere: “His and Hers”

It’s finally here! One of Hallmark fans’ favorite duos — Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert — are back in their 10th movie together, “His and Hers.” In their new rom-com, which premieres on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, they play married lawyers who wind up representing celebrity clients who are going up against each other in a high-profile divorce. Eek!

Surprise Freebie: Catch Up on ‘The Jane Mysteries’

Before Hallmark+ begins streaming three all-new installments of “The Jane Mysteries” starring Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar, you can catch up on the first movie in the franchise — “The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost” — on the Hallmark Movies Now YouTube Channel (rebranding to Hallmark+ on September 10) for free right now. It’s one of four movies available to watch there at your leisure; the others are “The Wedding Veil,” “Murder She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery,” and “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.”

‘Garage Sale Mysteries’ 2-Day Marathon

You can hit up a bunch of garage sales without leaving your house this weekend! Hallmark Mystery is hosting a two-day “Garage Sale Mysteries” marathon starring Lori Loughlin. Catch five back-to-back movies on Saturday, September 7 starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time and four more movies on Sunday, September 8, also starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Full Weekend Hallmark Schedules

You can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Check Out Where Your Favorite Stars Are

Curious where your favorite Hallmark stars are this weekend? From events to interviews, here’s where you can catch up with some of your favorite Hallmark celebs.

Facebook Live With Brennan Elliott & Lacey Chabert

In anticipation of the “His & Hers” premiere, Elliott and Chabert will connect with fans and each other in a Facebook Live session on Friday, September 6 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Head over to Hallmark Channel’s Facebook page for the live chat. We’ll also update the Weekend Planner with a link to the recording.

Join Tyler Hynes & Hunter King Virtually for Chiefs Tailgating Party

Ahead of their highly-anticipated Christmas movie partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs, “Holiday Touchdown,” Tyler Hynes and Hunter King are at Arrowhead Stadium for the “World’s Largest Tailgate” before the team’s NFL season kickoff. A pregame show and celebrity competition will be lived streamed via ChiefsLive.com on Thursday, September 5, starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Bethany Joy Lenz Interviews ‘One Tree Hill’ Co-Star James Lafferty

“A Biltmore Christmas” star Bethany Joy Lenz has reunited with her “One Tree Hill” co-star James Lafferty, who played her character Haley’s boyfriend-turned-husband Nathan for nine seasons, for an interview about creativity and their lives two decades after the show ended. The interview is featured in the September issue of her newspaper, Modern Vintage News, and those who subscribe by Sunday, September 8 at 6 p.m. Eastern time will be immediately emailed a link to the video of their conversation.

Laura Vandervoort’s Acclaimed Short Film Now Available

If you love a thriller, “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” star Laura Vandervoort received rave reviews at film festivals around the world for her directorial debut, a short film called “My Soul To Take.” The 13-minute short is now available to stream via Vimeo.

Save the Date! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the dates! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Hallmark+ Launch is Days Away!

On Tuesday, September 10, the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service will be rebranded as Hallmark+ and launch with all kinds of new, exclusive programming for subscribers. While the price will go up, from $59.99 to $79.99 per year, those who have subscribed before the launch won’t see the price increase until a year from the date they signed up.

Among the bonus content subscribers will find on Hallmark+ right away on September 10th is the new series “The Chicken Sisters,” the heartwarming reality show “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert,” a new “VIP Movie Pass” talk show format hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, the next installment of “The Jane Mysteries,” and Wes Brown’s new movie “Love on the Danube: Love Song.”

Hallmark Kicks Off September Premieres

Save alll the dates! Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery have announced all the premieres you can expect in September and we’ve got a full round-up here.

New Additions to Christmas Con

Christmas Con — taking place in New Jersey from December 13 – 15, 2024 — has announced a third wave of stars who will attend the fan convention for the first time ever: Hallmark stars B.J. Britt, Meghan Ory, Rachael Leigh Cook, Sam Page, and Arielle Kebbel. Hallmark alum Chad Michael Murray, who’s attended before, will also be back. VIP and Weekend passes are already sold out and organizers say the convention is typically fully sold out by November.

Hope your weekend is wonderful, Hallmarkies!