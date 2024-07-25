Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting July 25, 2024

Hallmark Channel Premiere: ‘An Ice Palace Romance’

The last new midsummer Christmas movie is upon us! On Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, tune in to see Marcus Rosner and Celeste Desjardins in “An Ice Palace Romance.” Though the movie has aired on Hallmark Now, this marks its premiere on Hallmark Channel. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “A journalist faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.”

Flower Shop Mysteries Marathon

All three of Brooke Shields and Brennan Elliott‘s “Flower Shop Mystery” movies from 2016 will air back-to-back on Hallmark Mystery this Saturday, July 27, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Last Days of Christmas in July!

Christmas in July is already winding down, ending on July 31 with an encore performance of “An Ice Palace Romance” that evening. To find out if your favorite classic Christmas movies are airing over the next few days, just click here to view the Christmas in July schedule!

Check Out Where Your Favorite Stars Are

Facebook Live With Marcus Rosner & Celeste Desjardins

To chat about the making of “An Ice Palace Romance,” Marcus Rosner and Celeste Desjardins will beam in for a Facebook Live session on Friday, July 26 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Head over to the Hallmark Channel Facebook page to watch!

Jonathan Bennett at Comic Con

After a busy few months of starring on Broadway and filming “The Groomsmen” overseas, Jonathan Bennett is in San Diego this weekend for Comic Con, where Hallmark has a huge presence with two booths devoted to pop culture merchandise. Bennett will appear on Friday, July 26 at 3:15 p.m. for as TV Guide Magazine’s Fan Favorites featured guest.

Patti Murin Does Disney

If you happen to be in New York City this weekend, BroadwayCon kicks off on Friday, with appearances and events featuring fan favorite Broadway stars. That includes “Be Our Guest: The Disney on Broadway Singalong” on Saturday, July 27 at 1:15 p.m. One of the featured stars is Patti Murin, who’s appeared in a Hallmark movie every year since 2019, originated the role of Princess Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway!

2 Hallmark Series Wrap Filming

The casts of two new Hallmark series, “The Chicken Sisters” and “Mistletoe Murders,” are both wrapping up filming this week after months-long shoots. The main stars of “The Chicken Sisters” — Genevieve Angelson, Wendie Malick, Lea Thompson and Schuyler Fisk — have grown very close during their time together, according to their frequent Instagram posts and stories. That eight-episode series is slated to debut on the new Hallmark+ streaming service in September.

Sarah Drew, meanwhile, posted on July 24 that it was her last night on the Toronto set of her mystery series. Though it was originally assumed that the series would air on Hallmark Mystery, the company has announced that it, too, will premiere on Hallmark+ during the holidays.

Plan Ahead! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Have Breakfast With Ed Begley, Jr.

Fresh off filming the new “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” in Kansas City with Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, actor and environmentalist Ed Begley Jr. will appear at the L.A. Breakfast Club on Wednesday, July 31 from 7 – 9 a.m. for a catered breakfast and in-depth discussion about “Hollywood and the Environment.”

‘Curious Caterer’ Cast Begins Filming New Movie

Filming for the fifth “Curious Caterer” mystery movie is set to begin on Monday, July 29, in Vancouver, per CreativeBC. Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker will film “Curious Caterer: Drumstick Drama” through August 16 with returning cast members Lochlyn Munro as Dr. Richard Korman, Jaycie Dotin as Marla Maguire, and Riley Davis as Detective Mason Kildea.

Janel Parrish Announces Upcoming Concert

On the evenings of September 27 and 28, Janel Parrish will return to her native Hawaii to perform her first solo concerts at Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu. The actress, who starred in the national tours of “To Kill A Mockingbird” and “Les Misérables,” will perform two shows both nights. Pssst – Parrish is currently filming a new movie, with details to come!

Hope your last weekend of July is relaxing one, Hallmarkies!