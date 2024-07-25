Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting July 25, 2024

The latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner provides you with plenty of ways to incorporate a little Hallmark goodness into your weekend, from Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2024.
Check out our quick picks on everything from movie premieres and series updates to appearances by your favorite stars. Plus we’ve got sneak peeks of movies and events coming soon. Ready to get started? Here we go!
Hallmark Schedule Highlights
This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days. Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.
Now Take the Quiz
var VUUKLE_CONFIG = { apiKey: "6ff6a1d2-d34b-462f-bf11-c86cae0e6821", }; // DON'T EDIT BELOW THIS LINE (function() { var d = document, s = d.createElement('script'); s.src = 'https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js'; (d.head || d.body).appendChild(s); })();
More Heavy on Hallmark News
Loading more stories