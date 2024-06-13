Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting June 13, 2024

The latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner is full of ways to add a little Hallmark magic to this Father’s Day weekend — Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Check out our quick picks on everything from movie premieres and series updates to appearances by your favorite stars. Plus we’ve got sneak peeks of movies and events coming soon. Ready to get the weekend rolling? Let’s go!

HALLMARK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days. Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Going to the Chapel With…Hallmark Mystery:

Love a good wedding? Love a good mystery? Then flip over to Hallmark Mystery for the channel’s Wedding Mystery Marathon on Saturday, June 15, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern time. The movie lineup kicks off with two “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movies — “To The Altar” and “The Vows We Have Made” — and also includes classics from Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, and Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach.

Hallmark Channel Movie Premiere:

The third destination movie in Hallmark Channel’s June “Passport to Love” programming is “A Greek Recipe for Romance” starring Danielle C. Ryan and Hallmark newcomer Rafael Kariotakis, who’s a TV star in Greece, where the new movie was filmed. According to a synopsis from Hallmark, when Abby (played by Ryan) is “unceremoniously laid off from her job running a New York City hotel instead of getting the promotion she was expecting, she jets off to Greece to clear her head and spend time with her mom (played by Peru Kavalieri).” There, Abby meets Theo (played by Kariotakis), a talented but mysterious young chef, who accepts her help re-opening his family’s restaurant. The new movie premieres on Saturday, June 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

New ‘When Calls The Heart’ Episode:

Hard to believe there are only two episodes left of “When Calls The Heart” season 11! The next to last episode premieres on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. For the 11th episode of season 11, Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Nathan and Bill take charge when a notorious gangster threatens the town. Rosemary teams up with her competition to uncover the truth. Elizabeth and Nathan take a leap of faith.”

CHECK OUT WHERE YOUR FAVORITE STARS ARE

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner gives you the scoop on what your favorite stars are up to in the coming days, including special events, online chats, and appearances on stage and screen beyond Hallmark. Here’s what’s happening…

Erin Krakow & Kevin McGarry Media Tour

To promote the last two episodes of season 11 on “When Calls The Heart,” stars Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry were in New York City this week for several in-person media interviews, like this one with Page Six, and to conduct satellite interviews with reporters across the country, like this 10-minute chat with YouTube celebrity interviewer Bonnie Laufer.

Lacey Chabert on HSN With Half-Off Deals

As part of HSN’s two-day “Hello Gorgeous” event, Lacey Chabert has been popping in via Skype to share items in her latest women’s wear collection for half-price. Catch her live for an hour on Thursday, June 13 at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Cameron Mathison Launches New Game Show

Hallmark alum Cameron Mathison debuted his new Game Show Network show, “Beat the Bridge” on June 10. Three contestants try to cross a bridge by stepping on the right answer to a wide variety of trivia questions, with Mathison overseeing the competition. “Beat the Bridge” airs weeknights at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

WCTH After Show With Andrea Brooks

Andrea Brooks appeared on TV Insider’s “WCTH After Show” to chat about the journey her character, Dr. Faith Carter, has been on and to share some deleted scenes featuring Faith and Lucas.

PLAN AHEAD! HERE’S WHAT’S COMING SOON

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Brennan Elliott & Lacey Chabert Reunite!

Exciting news this week: Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert are reuniting this month to film their 10th Hallmark movie together, “His & Hers.” They’ll play married lawyers who are representing opposite sides in the divorce of two reality stars in the movie, which is set to premiere this fall. Full details here!

Will Kemp & Brittany Bristow Head are On the Move

As we reported in early June, Will Kemp and Brittany Bristow have teamed up for a new movie. Though they have been filming in Canada, Bristow revealed in her Instagram Stories on June 10 that they were on their way to shoot more of their untitled movie in Budapest! If you need a Will Kemp fix until their movie comes out, he stars in the new “Mythica: Stormbound,” now playing on Prime Video!

Christmas in July Fan Favorites Marathon

Christmas in July is right around the corner! You have until June 23 to vote in the Hallmark Movie Checklist App or on the Hallmark Channel Facebook page for the movies you want to see during Hallmark’s Fan Favorite Marathon from June 28 – July 8. Here are all the details on this year’s Christmas in July schedule!

Enjoy your holiday weekend, Hallmarkies!