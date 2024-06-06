Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting June 6, 2024

The latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner is full of ways to add a little Hallmark magic to this weekend — Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Check out our quick picks on everything from movie premieres and series updates to appearances by your favorite stars. Plus we’ve got sneak peeks of movies and events coming soon. Ready to get the weekend rolling? Let’s go!

HALLMARK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days. Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Hallmark Mystery Premiere:

The weekend kicks off with a brand new mystery featuring “When Calls The Heart” star Chris McNally and Holland Roden, who Hallmark fans may recognize from 2022’s “It’s Time For Him to Come Home for Christmas” and 2023’s “Making Waves.” In the new “Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder,” she plays Maddie Moore, a concierge at a Michigan hotel who moonlights at the

Detroit Free Press in their tipline department. When she gets a tip about a planned jewelry heist and potential murder plot, she ropes in newly-promoted and reluctant Detective Beeks, played by McNally, to help. “Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder” premieres on Hallmark Mystery on Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Hallmark Channel Movie Premiere:

Continuing Hallmark Channel’s June “Passport to Love” theme, Saturday’s premiere takes us to France, where Bethany Joy Lenz filmed “Savoring Paris” with co-stars Ben Wiggins and Stanley Weber. Hallmark’s brief synopsis states, “Disillusioned with her life, Ella embarks on a soul searching journey to Paris where she navigates love, self discovery – and cheese – against the enchanting backdrop of The City of Love.” Mark your calendar or set your DVRs for the Hallmark Channel premiere on Saturday, June 8, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

New ‘When Calls The Heart’ Episode:

An all-new episode of “When Calls The Heart” premieres on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. In the 10th episode of season 11, Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller) makes a daring decision and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) rush to intervene. Uncovered memories shift Lucas’ (McNally) plans. Faith (Andrea Brooks) takes a big step. Mei (Amanda Wong) cooks for Hickam’s family.”

CHECK OUT WHERE YOUR FAVORITE STARS ARE

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner gives you the scoop on what your favorite stars are up to in the coming days, including special events, online chats, and appearances on stage and screen beyond Hallmark. Here’s what’s happening…

“When Calls The Heart” Facebook Live Panel

Four stars involved in big plotlines right now on “When Calls The Heart” are gathering for a Facebook Live session on Thursday, June 6, at 1 p.m. Eastern time. “Entertainment Tonight” reporter Deidre Behar will facilitate the discussion with Amanda Wong, Natasha Burnett, Viv Leacock and Ben Rosenblum on Hallmark Channel’s Facebook page.

Facebook Live With Chris McNally & Holland Roden

Over on Hallmark Mystery’s Facebook page, you can hear from Chris McNally and Holland Roden, when Hallmark says they’re “joining us in the studio” for a Facebook Live chat on Thursday, June 6, at 4 p.m. Eastern time, ahead of their premiere that night.

Facebook Live With Bethany Joy Lenz

Bethany Joy Lenz will appear solo in a Facebook Live chat with fans on Friday, June 7. As soon as Hallmark reveals what time, we’ll update you here!

Online Concert With Alicia Witt

Ahead of her weekend concerts in Boston and New York, Alicia Witt will play a 30 minute online show via StageIt on Thursday, June 6 at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Tickets are “pay what you can” and money will help Witt pay for the production of her upcoming Christmas album.

PLAN AHEAD! HERE’S WHAT’S COMING SOON

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

“Mistletoe Murders” Starts Production

Hallmark Mystery’s first-ever holiday series, “Mistletoe Murders” starring Sarah Drew, starts a 10-week film shoot in Toronto on June 10. The series is expected to premiere during the holiday season.

Christmas in July Schedule Kicks Off in June

Can’t wait for Hallmark’s annual “Christmas in July” programming? Neither can they — so they’re kicking things off a bit early, on June 28. In addition to airing lots of fan favorites, that weekend will feature the premiere of “Falling Like Snowflakes” starring Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner, on Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern. A second premiere, for “A Very Vermont Christmas” starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin will happen on Saturday, July 20.

Now through June 23, you can vote in the Hallmark Movie Checklist App for the movies you want to see during Hallmark’s Fan Favorite Marathon (from June 28 to July 8).

Hallmark Christmas Cruise Unscripted Series

If you’re among the lucky Hallmark fans who was able to book a reservation on the second Hallmark Christmas cruise sailing from Miami to the Bahamas in late November, a film crew will be on board to shoot an unscripted reality series (those on the first cruise are not thrilled about the news). Producers will follow multiple “superfans” on the trip and are taking applications now from fans interested in being featured.

Enjoy your holiday weekend, Hallmarkies!