Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting May 16, 2024

HALLMARK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days. Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel’s full programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Hallmark Mystery Movie Premiere:

Hallmark Mystery introduces a brand new mystery duo as Amanda Schull and Brendan Penny star in “Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home” on Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Can’t wait till the weekend? You can also stream it early via Hallmark Now.

According to Hallmark’s brief synopsis, “A former Army surgeon moves back to her hometown and joins a practice of family doctors, but when she’s drawn into solving the mysterious death of a patient, her quiet life becomes upended.”

Hallmark Channel Movie Premiere:

Hallmark Channel’s “Everything Puppies” starring Stephen Huszar, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes and Kathryn Davis premieres on Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Hallmark’s brief synopsis of the movie says, “A dedicated entrepreneur and inventor looking to make it big creating innovative dog toys and treats finds success with the support of a handsome client.”

New ‘When Calls The Heart’ Episode:

An all-new episode of “When Calls The Heart” premieres on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

In the seventh episode of season 11, called “Facing the Music,” Hallmark Channel says “Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) hopes for the best when Tom Thornton (Max Lloyd-Jones) visits with an exciting opportunity for the town’s choir. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Bill (Jack Wagner) interview a source. Lucas (Chris McNally) considers his options.” Here’s what else we know about the episode!

‘Murder She Wrote’ Marathon:

If you can’t get enough classic “Murder, She Wrote” mysteries starring Angela Lansbury, Hallmark Mystery is airing a 24-hour marathon on May 18.

CHECK OUT WHERE YOUR FAVORITE STARS ARE

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner gives you the scoop on what your favorite stars are up to in the coming days, including special events, online chats, and appearances on stage and screen beyond Hallmark. Here’s what’s happening…

Facebook Live With Brendan Penny & Amanda Schull

In advance of the May 17 premiere of “Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home,” Penny and Schull will participate in a Facebook Live chat earlier in the day, on May 17 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. To watch live, visit Hallmark’s Facebook page.

Nikki DeLoach at the CHLA Walk & Play

Longtime Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach has played an integral part in planning and promoting the Walk & Play L.A. fundraising event on May 18 from 8 a.m. to noon, benefitting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where her own son has been treated for a heart condition he was born with. If you’re in the area, register to take part in the festivities at Santa Monica Pier. Other participating celebs include cast members from “Dancing With the Stars,” Amanda Kloots, and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard.

PLAN AHEAD! HERE’S WHAT’S COMING SOON

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Hallmark Christmas Experience

Ticket packages for the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience, to be held at Hallmark’s Kansas City headquarters over the holidays, go on sale at 10 a.m. Central time on May 16. Nearly 40 Hallmark stars are slated to appear across four weekends of festivities.

Hearties Family Reunion Dates Released

Organizers of the annual Hearties Family Reunion have announced this year’s gathering for “When Calls The Heart” fans will be held September 13 – 15, 2024. Though further details aren’t available yet, the weekend typically includes panels with the creators and stars of the long-running series, tours of Hope Valley and lots of ways to connect with fellow Hearties.

‘When Calls The Heart’ Renewed for 12th Season

Speaking of “When Calls The Heart,” Hallmark announced this week that the hit series has been renewed for a 12th season, with filming to begin in July!

Hallmark Announces New Series, “The Chicken Sisters”

Production is underway for a new Hallmark Channel series called “The Chicken Sisters,” based on the bestselling novel of the same name, which is slated to premiere sometime in 2024. The show stars Lea Thompson, Genevieve Angelson, Wendie Malick, and Schuyler Fisk.

Enjoy your weekend, Hallmarkies!